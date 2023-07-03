Three things Colorado Avalanche fans can get excited about after signing Jonathan Drouin

The Colorado Avalanche made an intriguing move by signing Jonathan Drouin to a one-year deal worth $825,000 AAV. Despite Drouin's recent struggles in Montreal, Avalanche fans have reasons to be excited about this acquisition. If the Avalanche can revive Drouin's career, he has the potential to become a major contributor in their pursuit of another Stanley Cup.

Here are three factors that should fuel excitement among Avalanche fans.

Low-Risk, High-Reward Potential

The signing of Drouin presents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Colorado Avalanche. After a challenging few seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Drouin's value has dipped, allowing the Avalanche to acquire him at a significantly discounted price.

If Drouin can rediscover his game and regain the confidence that made him a highly-regarded prospect, he has the talent to become a key offensive weapon for the Avalanche. This low-risk signing provides the team with a chance to unlock Drouin's potential without committing significant long-term resources.

Offensive Upside and Playmaking Skills

Drouin's offensive capabilities and playmaking skills make him an exciting addition to the Colorado Avalanche. Prior to his struggles in Montreal, Drouin showcased his skill set with the Tampa Bay Lightning, displaying exceptional speed, stickhandling, and vision on the ice.

His ability to create scoring chances and set up his teammates could greatly benefit the Avalanche's high-powered offense, which already features elite talents like Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Drouin's offensive upside adds another dynamic threat to an already formidable lineup, making the Avalanche an even more potent offensive force.

Motivation and Redemption: Jonathan Drouin's biggest asset

Having experienced a rough few seasons, Drouin now has the opportunity to redeem himself with the Colorado Avalanche. The change of scenery and a fresh start can reinvigorate Drouin's motivation and allow him to find his game once again. Joining a contending team like the Avalanche can provide the necessary support and competitive environment for Drouin to thrive.

The hunger to prove himself and contribute to a Stanley Cup contender could be the driving force behind Drouin's resurgence. Avalanche fans can look forward to witnessing a player eager to showcase his abilities and make a meaningful impact on the team's success.

The signing of Jonathan Drouin brings excitement and potential to the Colorado Avalanche and their fans. With a low-risk, high-reward contract, the Avalanche have secured a talented player at a bargain price.

The motivation and redemption factor should fuel Drouin's desire to contribute to the Avalanche's quest for another Stanley Cup. As the Avalanche aim to build upon their recent success, Drouin has the potential to become a major factor in their pursuit of championship glory.

Poll : 0 votes