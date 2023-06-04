Three things Columbus Blue Jackets fans can expect after hiring Mike Babcock

The Columbus Blue Jackets made a bold move by hiring Mike Babcock as their head coach for the 2023 season. Babcock returns to the NHL after a hiatus since his controversial departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020. He faced serious allegations of verbal assault and mistreatment of players.

While the decision to bring Babcock on board may raise eyebrows, Blue Jackets fans can anticipate several potential outcomes from this high-profile coaching appointment.

A Disciplined and Structured System

Mike Babcock is known for his emphasis on discipline, structure, and attention to detail. Throughout his successful coaching career, Babcock has implemented systems that prioritize accountability and a strong work ethic.

Blue Jackets fans can expect a team that plays with a well-defined strategy and executes their game plan with precision. Babcock's disciplined approach may help the Blue Jackets become a more defensively responsible team and improve their overall team play.

Player Development and Accountability

While Mike Babcock's coaching methods have faced criticism in recent years, there is no denying his ability to develop young players and hold them accountable. During his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings, he played a significant role in the development of numerous young talents and helped them reach their full potential.

With a young roster in Columbus, Babcock's experience and track record in player development could prove invaluable. He may bring a culture of accountability, pushing players to elevate their game and reach new heights.

Potential Controversy and Scrutiny surrounding Mike Babcock

It is important to acknowledge that Mike Babcock's hiring comes with its fair share of controversy. The allegations of mistreatment during his time in Toronto raised serious concerns and led to his dismissal from the Maple Leafs.

Blue Jackets fans can expect increased scrutiny from media and fans alike, with every move Babcock makes likely to be closely analyzed. It will be crucial for Babcock to address and learn from the mistakes of his past and foster a positive and supportive environment for players.

The hiring of Mike Babcock represents a calculated risk for the Columbus Blue Jackets. While his coaching pedigree is impressive, his recent history and the allegations against him cannot be ignored.

The success of this appointment will largely depend on how Babcock has grown and evolved since his departure from the NHL. If he has learned from his mistakes and is committed to creating a positive and respectful environment, he has the potential to lead the Blue Jackets to new heights. Ultimately, it will be up to Babcock to prove himself worthy of the opportunity and gain the trust of the organization, players, and fans in Columbus.

