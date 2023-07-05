Three things Minnesota Wild fans can get excited about after trading for Patrick Maroon

The Minnesota Wild made a strategic move shortly after the start of free agency by acquiring Patrick Maroon from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7th-rounder. With the Lightning retaining 80% of Maroon's salary and sending a fringe prospect, the Wild secured a low-risk, high-reward deal.

Despite his reduced offensive production last season, Maroon's track record as a key player in recent Stanley Cup victories makes him an exciting addition to the Wild's roster. In this article, we will explore three reasons why Minnesota Wild fans should be thrilled about this acquisition.

Championship Experience: Can Patrick Maroon crack the Wild's case?

Patrick Maroon's arrival brings a wealth of championship experience to the Minnesota Wild. Having won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and back-to-back titles with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, Maroon has become a rare three-time Cup champion.

His presence in the locker room will inspire the team, providing valuable insights and leadership. Maroon's winning mentality and familiarity with the playoff atmosphere can motivate the Wild's young core to strive for greatness.

Low-Cost Acquisition

The Wild's decision to acquire Maroon for a seventh-round pick demonstrates their shrewdness in leveraging the trade market. With the Lightning retaining 80% of his salary, Minnesota obtained a skilled player at a significantly reduced cost.

This move allows the Wild to allocate their financial resources towards other team needs, such as signing key free agents or retaining valuable players. Maroon's presence adds depth to the lineup without burdening the team financially, offering the Wild more flexibility in future roster decisions.

Offensive Spark

While Maroon's offensive production dipped last season, his previous performances suggest that he has the potential to rekindle his scoring touch in Minnesota. His presence on the ice can create scoring opportunities and add a physical element to the Wild's forward group.

Maroon's ability to contribute in crucial moments, particularly during playoff runs, could prove invaluable for the Wild as they aim to make a deep postseason push. Moreover, his experience playing alongside top-tier talent in St. Louis and Tampa Bay positions him to make an impact alongside the Wild's skilled forwards.

The Minnesota Wild's acquisition of Patrick Maroon brings excitement and promise to their fan base. With his championship experience, leadership qualities, and potential offensive spark, the 35-year-old has the ability to bolster the team's performance.

The low-risk, high-reward nature of this trade showcases the Wild's astute decision-making and commitment to building a competitive roster. As the upcoming season approaches, Minnesota Wild fans have every reason to be excited about the prospects that Patrick Maroon's arrival brings to their team.

