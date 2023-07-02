Three things that Pittsburgh Penguins fans should be excited about after signing Ryan Graves

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a significant move to bolster their defense by signing Ryan Graves to a six-year, $4.5 million AAV deal for the 2023-24 season and beyond. As President Kyle Dubas's first major acquisition since joining the Penguins, Graves' arrival aims to address the team's weakest position group.

This signing shows the Penguins' commitment to strengthening their defensive corps, even at the expense of upgrading their goaltending. Here are three things that Pittsburgh Penguins fans can expect after signing Graves.

Defensive Stability

The addition of Graves brings much-needed stability to the Penguins' blue line. Graves is known for his size, physicality, and strong defensive play. His ability to shut down opposing forwards, block shots and win battles in front of the net will provide a reliable presence on the Penguins' defense. With Graves in the lineup, fans can expect a more structured defensive unit that can better protect their goaltender and limit high-quality scoring chances.

Enhanced Breakout and Transition Game

Graves' skill set extends beyond his defensive capabilities. His ability to make crisp breakout passes and contribute to the team's transition game will be invaluable for the Penguins. His puck-moving skills and ability to join the rush effectively will help the Penguins generate offense from the back end.

Graves' presence will allow the Penguins to initiate a quicker and smoother transition from defense to offense, resulting in increased scoring opportunities and improved offensive flow.

Leadership and Accountability: Ryan Graves' biggest strength

In addition to his on-ice contributions, Graves brings leadership qualities that can positively impact the Penguins' locker room. His professionalism, work ethic, and commitment to team success make him a valuable asset. Graves' presence will enhance the team's overall accountability and serve as an example for the younger players.

His experience in the league and his ability to communicate effectively will contribute to a positive team culture and foster a winning mentality within the Penguins organization.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' signing of Graves represents a significant step towards strengthening their defensive core. Graves' arrival provides defensive stability, enhances the team's breakout and transition game, and brings leadership and accountability to the locker room.

As President Kyle Dubas prioritizes defensive improvements over goaltending upgrades, Penguins fans can expect Graves to play a vital role in transforming the team's weakest position group into a more formidable unit.

