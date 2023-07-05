Throwback: Boston Bruins, in a shock move, don't pick Sebastian Aho, Brock Boeser in the 2015 Draft

Boston Bruins have a great history with a great team that consistently qualifies for the playoffs. With players like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark, etc., they have done pretty well for themselves.

But recently, a Twitter account pointed out something that can be considered a big miss for the Bruins.

During the 2015 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins had three straight first-round draft picks. They picked Jakub Zboril, Jake DeBrusk, and Zach Senyshyn. In isolation, these picks do not look too bad.

Big Head Hockey @BigHeadHcky On June 26th, 2015, the Boston Bruins had 3 straight first-round picks where they picked Zboril, DeBrusk, and Senyshyn over:



— Mat Barzal

— Brock Boeser

— Kyle Connor

— Travis Konecny

— Thomas Chabot

— Sebastian Aho



Boston could have built a dynasty that night. On June 26th, 2015, the Boston Bruins had 3 straight first-round picks where they picked Zboril, DeBrusk, and Senyshyn over:— Mat Barzal— Brock Boeser— Kyle Connor— Travis Konecny— Thomas Chabot— Sebastian AhoBoston could have built a dynasty that night. https://t.co/hMuiru3HQj

But if you see the larger picture, then you will see that they missed Mat Barzal, Brock Boeser, Kyle Connor, Travis Konecny, Thomas Chabot, and Sebastian Aho.

These are big misses, looking back in hindsight. They have all turned out to be decent to good players with Konecny and Aho being the standouts.

It's not like their three draft picks didn't do well. DeBrusk is still a decent two-way player with great contributions on the ice but to some, 2015 might have been a chance for them to create a dynasty.

The Boston Bruins haven't done too badly as they won two President Cups and have been Stanley Cup Finalists. They have broken the points record too. Yet, Bruins will regret that draft, in hindsight.

Boston Bruins did not have a good free agency period

Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven

With 135 points and 65 victories, the Boston Bruins just completed the single-best regular season in NHL history.

However, after blowing a 3-1 lead, they were ultimately defeated by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins signed free-agent veterans James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, and Kevin Shattenkirk as well as forward Morgan Geekie, a former member of the Seattle Kraken.

The Bruins neglected to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi or Orlov, who they acquired at the 2023 trade deadline, which would have been acceptable for a competitive team with a loaded roster.

It is somewhat reasonable that the Bruins chose not to keep Orlov despite having depth on the blue line and paying him $8 million per year.

But it's a risk to allow Bertuzzi to sign a free-agent contract. It was surprising to see Boston make so little of an attempt to keep his services after his flexibility on the wing had been a fantastic fit there.

We are yet to see more moves by Boston, but as of now, free agency has not gone well for them.

