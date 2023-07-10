Tim Tebow net worth: How much does the co-owner of new ECHL team have in financial assets?

American quarterback Tim Tebow had an outstanding undergraduate career at the prestigious University of Florida before switching to the NFL, where he played for three seasons. He played for the Denver Broncos for two seasons and the New York Jets for one more.

Tebow has only played a small amount of professional football, yet his net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.Tim Tebow earned over $12.2 million from his NFL contracts as a professional football player. His adventure began when he was chosen by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, which resulted in the agreement of a five-year contract worth $11.25 million.

Beyond his achievements on the field, Tebow has dabbled with television analysis and commentary, a career that brings in an estimated $4 million in annual income, plus an additional $500,000 in incentive pay. Tebow's deal with ESPN is expected to be extended for a number of additional years, with a compensation of $7 million each year.

Tebow has benefited from a number of endorsement arrangements with well-known companies throughout his illustrious career as a professional player, author, and media figure. He has collaborated with a number of well-known businesses, including Nike, Jockey, FRS Health Energy, TiVo, and SOUL Electronics.

These endorsements have covered a range of marketing strategies, from conventional advertising campaigns to social media collaborations and joint product endeavors. For instance, Tebow actively pushed Jockey's Staycool line on his social media platforms and was a featured athlete in Nike's prestigious "Just Do It" campaign. Additionally, he collaborated with SOUL Electronics to develop a range of headphones under his brand.

In addition to these business alliances, Tebow has shown his dedication to philanthropy by teaming up with charities, most notably the Tim Tebow Foundation, which works to support kids with disabilities and life-threatening illnesses.

ECHL approves Tim Tebow’s team in Lake Tahoe

Tim Tebow's efforts will bring professional hockey to Lake Tahoe. The ECHL board of governors has approved the expansion application for a club in Lake Tahoe, and the team will debut in the 2024–25 season.

Tebow, known for his accomplishments as the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida, will assume the role of team owner.

David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, a company with three auto dealerships and real estate investment businesses based in Georgia, has joined Tebow in ownership.

