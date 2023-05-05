Timo Meier's return to ice before Game 2 has fans excited - "MY KING"

New Jersey Devils fans are excited to see Timo Meier back on the ice before round 2, game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Meier missed the last game due to a nose injury, but he was seen skating during the morning skate on game day.

Meier is an important player for the Devils, having scored 40 goals and 26 assists during the regular season. His presence on the ice could make a significant difference to the outcome of the game. The Devils are currently down 0-1 in the series, and they will need all hands on deck to even the score.

Amanda Stein tweeted and shared the news with Devils' fans:

"Timo Meier is skating at #NJDevils morning skate today. He’s waiting to get on the ice as the Zamboni cleans the ice.

Amanda Stein @amandacstein Timo Meier is skating at #NJDevils morning skate today. He's waiting to get on the ice as the Zamboni cleans the ice.

Devils fan Lauren Keller expressed her excitement on Twitter, saying:

"yay!! happy timos on the ice. hope he’s doing okay!"

laur @laurennkellerr @amandacstein yay!! happy timos on the ice. hope he's doing okay!

Another fan tweeted:

"Hopefully he is good to go. if he's a hockey player and it's the playoffs he should be."

mhiler @mhiler54 @amandacstein Hopefully he is good to go. if he's a hockey player and it's the playoffs he should be.

This shows the tough, never-quit attitude that is often associated with hockey players and playoff hockey.

However, one fan named "Doctor Rollo" had a different concern. He tweeted:

"Is he wearing the full face cage?"

This is a valid concern, as Meier was wearing a face shield to protect his injured nose in practice before game 1. It remains to be seen whether he will continue to wear the shield during the game.

Blancocastle @Blancocastle @amandacstein He just cleaned the ice the other day…JK! LET'S GO! Hopefully we'll get more than 1 shot in the first 15 min!

Overall, Devils fans are excited to see Meier back on the ice, and they hope that he is fully healthy and ready to contribute to the team's success. As the game approaches, anticipation and excitement are building for what promises to be a hard-fought matchup between two talented teams.

A look at how Timo Meier got injured

In a previous game, Timo Meier suffered a hit to the head from defenseman Jacob Trouba. As a result, Meier wore a face shield to protect himself from further injury. Although Meier briefly left the ice after the hit, he returned to the bench and did not take any further shifts in the game.

As per the game broadcast, the hit that Timo Meier received from Jacob Trouba was only a minor head contact.

Despite the lack of penalty given for the hit, the Devils' medical staff deemed it necessary for Meier to wear a face shield to ensure his safety.

