Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tippett joins NHL Seattle expansion group as senior adviser

Tippett joins NHL Seattle expansion group as senior adviser

Associated Press
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 03:39 IST
4
AP Image

Former NHL coach Dave Tippett is expanding his responsibilities with the group looking to put an expansion team in Seattle.

The former coach of the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars has signed on as senior adviser for Seattle Hockey Partners LLC. Tippett was already working under President and CEO Tod Leiweke on infrastructure projects two-plus years before a franchise could begin play. It's his first job since mutually parting ways with the Coyotes a year ago and taking last season off.

"You're always trying to find new challenges in life," Tippett said by phone Monday, when his new role was first reported by the Seattle Times. "I've been fortunate to be a player a long time, I was a coach and manager in the minors and head coach a long time in the NHL. Challenges are exciting. Everybody wants that in their life to do something different sometimes, and this is one of those times for me."

Seattle is in the middle of the expansion process with the goal of renovating KeyArena and starting up for the 2020-21 season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's board of governors could vote to approve a 32nd franchise as soon as this fall but has emphasized there is no specific timetable.

Tippett, who turns 57 in August, jumped at this opportunity when approached by Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke about the possibility of working for potential owners David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer. His eldest daughter, her husband and Tippett's three grandchildren live in nearby Bremerton, Washington.

That family connection to the Pacific Northwest helps, even if an office job is different for someone who has coached at some level for more than two decades. He has a hand in helping with renovations, the design of a possible practice facility, the efforts to line up an affiliate in the American Hockey League and the beginnings of what the front office might look like.

"There's lots of things that go in before you start selecting players," Tippett said. "Just lots of little things from the hockey side that I'll be involved in, just helping to try to get the thing up and moving."

Tippett knew Tim Leiweke during his time as a Los Angeles Kings assistant from 1999-2002. He coached the Stars for six seasons and then the Coyotes for eight, taking each team to the Western Conference final.

While this job so far mirrors the one former NHL forward Murray Craven took with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Tippett could assume a bigger role at some point for Seattle and could be in line to be its first coach.

"I'm not going to rule anything out," Tippett said. "But right now this is intriguing to me. "Very few people get an opportunity to be involved with a group to start a team from the ground up and when that opportunity kind of got put in front of me, it was very exciting. So I'm looking forward to trying to build something that could be a great franchise."

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://twitter.com/SWhyno

National Hockey League
Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas' favorable expansion terms
RELATED STORY
Golden Knights success raising stakes for next NHL expansion
RELATED STORY
Vegas' wild playoff run built from expansion draft bonanza
RELATED STORY
Now 25 years in, Bettman is never off as NHL commissioner
RELATED STORY
Final NHL Top 10 Rankings 
RELATED STORY
Why each NHL team will or won't win the Stanley Cup
RELATED STORY
Expansion Vegas Golden Knights advance to Stanley Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Maple Leafs promote Kyle Dubas, 32, to general manager
RELATED STORY
NHL makes history with new blood in conference finals
RELATED STORY
Holtby spectacular as Caps beat Knights to even Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us