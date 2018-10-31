Tkachuk scores late, Gaudreau in OT as Flames beat Sabres

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 31 Oct 2018, 07:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored with 55.3 seconds left in the third period, Johnny Gaudreau followed with an overtime goal and the Calgary Flames rallied past the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Gaudreau finished a pretty 2-on-1 rush 2:40 into OT. With Buffalo center Jack Eichel on defense, Gaudreau and Mark Giordano completed a give-and-go that left Gaudreau with an empty net. Sabres goalie Carter Hutton committed to Giordano, leaving Gaudreau alone in front.

Tkachuk tipped a shot from Elias Lindholm to tie it. Lindholm's one-timer from the bottom of the left circle was deflected by defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Lindholm.

David Rittich made 28 saves for the Flames, who have won two straight.

The Sabres have points in five straight games (3-0-2) for the first time since a nine-game point streak in 2012.

Hutton was terrific for Buffalo throughout, coming up just short of his first shutout as a Sabre. He made 36 saves.

Eichel put the Sabres on the board first with a power-play goal with 3:30 left in the first period. The Sabres captain ripped a one-timer from the left circle into the top of the net, ending an eight-game goal drought.

The Flames appeared to even the score at the start of the second period but officials ruled that a whistle blew before the puck went into the net. After a sensational stick save by Hutton that prevented a Lindholm shot from crossing the goal line, the puck went into the net on a second opportunity — but officials had already blown the whistle. A replay review upheld the decision.

NOTES: This was the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The second takes place in Calgary on Jan. 16. ... D Jake McCabe, C Evan Rodrigues and LW Remi Elie were scratched for the Sabres. D Dalton Prout, Michael Stone and C Austin Czarnik were scratched for the Flames.

UP NEXT

Flames: Return home to play Colorado on Thursday night.

Sabres: Go on the road for a home-and-home series against Ottawa that begins on Thursday night.