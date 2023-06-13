Tom Wilson and more surprising names that could be traded this summer

Is Tom Wilson on the move this summer? The NHL offseason is a time of speculation and surprises, with unexpected player movements often reshaping the league landscape. In this article, we will take a look at three players who could surprisingly be traded during the upcoming offseason: Tom Wilson, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Devon Toews.

Tom Wilson - Washington Capitals

Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals

Despite his physical presence and occasional offensive contributions, Tom Wilson's consistent suspension and injury troubles have raised questions about his long-term fit with the Washington Capitals. Wilson's contract, combined with the Capitals' desire to make room for long-term goals and cap flexibility, could make him an attractive trade target for a true Stanley Cup contender.

Tom Wilson's blend of physicality and scoring touch could provide a significant boost to a team in need of playoff success.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals

Once heralded as the franchise goaltender for the Buffalo Sabres, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's value has slightly diminished due to the emergence of Devon Levi. With the goalie market being relatively dry, the Sabres could capitalize on Luukkonen's potential and trade him for a substantial return.

By parting ways with Luukkonen, Buffalo could add assets that further contribute to their ongoing rebuilding process and address other areas of need.

Devon Toews - Colorado Avalanche

Calgary Flames v Colorado Avalanche

Devon Toews, one of the best defensemen in the league, played a crucial role in leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Finals just a year ago. However, with one year remaining on his contract and the Avalanche facing salary cap constraints, Toews could be moved if the team's long-term outlook doesn't align with keeping him.

Toews' combination of offensive prowess and defensive reliability would undoubtedly attract significant interest from other teams, potentially allowing the Avalanche to acquire assets to support their future endeavors.

The NHL offseason is ripe with unexpected trades, and several players could find themselves wearing new jerseys before the next season commences. Tom Wilson's contract situation with the Washington Capitals, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's potential as a trade asset for the Buffalo Sabres, and Devon Toews' contract status with the Colorado Avalanche make them intriguing candidates to be surprisingly traded.

Whether it's for cap flexibility, a return on investment, or long-term planning, these players possess the skills and potential to significantly impact a new team's success. Keep an eye on these players as the offseason progresses. They could provide unexpected twists in the NHL trade market.

Poll : 0 votes