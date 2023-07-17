Tony DeAngelo landing spots: Could a return to Carolina be inevitable?

After being bought out by the Philadelphia Flyers, defenseman Tony DeAngelo finds himself in search of a new team for the upcoming season.

Despite his controversial past, DeAngelo has offensive talent and can contribute to a team's blue line. So, let's have a look at three potential destinations for the skilled defenseman:

Where could Tony DeAngelo land in free agency?

Here are three options:

#1 Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have been looking to acquire Erik Karlsson but could fall short. With a void to fill on their blue line, DeAngelo could be a logical replacement.

The Hurricanes boast a strong defensive core, but DeAngelo's offensive prowess would add another dimension to their game. Under coach Rod Brind'Amour, known for developing players and fostering a strong team culture, DeAngelo could have the opportunity to thrive and rebuild his reputation in a place he knows all too well.

#2 Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are another team in need of defensive help, and Tony DeAngelo's skill set could align well with their needs.

The Stars struggled with offensive production from the blue line last season, so DeAngelo's puck-moving abilities and offensive flair could address this issue. Playing alongside established defensemen like Miro Heiskanen and Ryan Suter could provide valuable mentorship and allow DeAngelo to focus on his on-ice performance.

A fresh start in Dallas could be the catalyst for DeAngelo to showcase his talent and reach his full potential.

#3 Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have demonstrated a willingness to take punts on players with upside and have recently rebuilt their roster with young talent.

As a team in the early stages of development, the Senators could be an ideal environment for Tony DeAngelo to find his footing once again. With less pressure to immediately become a top defenseman, DeAngelo could be given the time and opportunity to focus on improving his game while contributing offensively for the team.

DeAngelo would also have the chance to grow alongside a promising group of young players.

Tony DeAngelo's buyout by the Philadelphia Flyers offers him a chance to revitalize his NHL career with a fresh start.

All three aforementioned teams offer unique benefits, providing the opportunity for DeAngelo to find his place and prove that he can be a valuable asset to a competitive NHL roster.

As he embarks on a new chapter in his career, DeAngelo will have the chance to showcase his talent and contribute to his next team's success.

