Top 10 highest-paid NHL players of all-time ft. Jaromír Jágr, Sidney Crosby, and more

In the fast-paced and physically demanding world of professional ice hockey or NHL, talent and dedication can translate into staggering earnings for the elite players. The National Hockey League has seen its fair share of superstar athletes who not only dominate on the ice but also command some of the highest paychecks in the sporting world.

Let's take a closer look at the top 10 highest-paid NHL players of all time, based on their career earnings.

10. Ryan Suter (2003 - Present)

With a career spanning two decades, Ryan has earned his place among the NHL's top earners. His 13-year, $98 million contract with the Minnesota Wild in 2023 boosted his total earnings to $107,659,333. Suter currently showcases his defensive skills for the Dallas Stars.

9. Zach Parise (2003 - Present)

Zach has also played for the same team as Ryan. He secured a lucrative 13-year, $98 million deal with the Minnesota Wild. After 17 seasons in the NHL, Parise has amassed $108,660,065 in earnings and now plays as a Left Wing for the New York Islanders.

8. Patrick Kane (2007 - Present)

Patrick's exceptional skills on the ice earned him a noteworthy $88 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014, including a $44 million signing bonus. With 15 seasons under his belt, Kane's estimated earnings stand at $108,737,195.

7. Joe Thornton (1997 - Present)

Joe adopted a unique strategy, relying on fortune to avoid injury. He signed four three-year contracts between 2005 and 2014, each worth over $20 million. After an impressive 24 seasons, Thornton has earned around $111,541,561 from his contracts.

6. Anze Kopitar (2005 - Present)

As a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Anze has showcased immense talent over his 17-season career. He is currently under an eight-year, $80 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings and has earned an estimated $115,250,000 to date.

5. Shea Weber (2003 - Present)

Shea signed an astonishing 14-year contract with the Nashville Predators in 2012, amounting to $110 million. With 17 seasons behind him and now playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, Weber's earnings have reached an impressive $126,831,000.

4. Evgeni Malkin (2004 - Present)

A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Evgeni boasts an impressive NHL resume. His 2012 eight-year contract with the Penguins, which recently expired, contributed to his career earnings of approximately $127,270,893 over 16 seasons.

3. Jaromír Jágr (1990 - 2018)

The only retired player on this list, Jaromír displayed remarkable earning power during his playing days. With 24 seasons under his belt, Jágr made $11 million per season at his peak. His seven-year, $77 million contract with the Capitals in 2001 brought his total earnings to $128,139,753.

2. Alex Ovechkin (2004 - Present)

Alex, one of the NHL's most celebrated players, secured a 13-year contract worth $124 million, setting a record at the time. To date, his career earnings stand at an estimated $128,220,893 as he continues to dazzle fans as a Left Wing for the Washington Capitals.

1. Sidney Crosby (2005 - Present)

Topping the list as the highest-paid NHL player of all time is Sidney. His initial five-year, $43.5 million contract with the Penguins was followed by a massive 12-year, $104.4 million deal. With a total of 17 seasons in the NHL, Crosby has amassed an astonishing $146,890,244 in career earnings, solidifying his status as a financial powerhouse in the world of professional hockey.

These remarkable athletes have not only excelled on the ice but also secured their financial futures through their immense talent and lucrative contracts, making them some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. As the NHL continues to evolve, future stars' earnings may rival or surpass these impressive figures, but for now, these top 10 earners have left an indelible mark on the sport's history.