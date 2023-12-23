Top NHL goalie performances from 2023 ft. Juuse Saros vs. Carolina Hurricanes

As 2023 ends, most NHL fans will begin to look back at all the best moments of the calendar year. Even though the official NHL season runs from October to June, there are always special moments to discuss from January to December.

During the past 12 months, there have been some outstanding NHL goalie performances, with over a dozen netminders routinely making 40 saves in a game. So, with that in mind, we wanted to sort out the best performances and this is the list we came up with.

(* Indicates playoff game)

Top NHL goaltender performances in 2023

11) 51 Saves - John Gibson vs. Florida Panthers (Feb. 20, 2023)

During 2023, Anaheim Ducks' star goalie John Gibson had three games of at least 50 saves or more, including this first contest against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 20, 2023. Before this game, his season high for saves (49) came against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 28, 2022.

Even though the Ducks opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Panthers had 16 shots. Then, after the second, the two teams were knotted at 2-2 a piece, with the home team collecting an additional 14 shots. Eventually, Anaheim went ahead, but Florida tied the contest while firing 23 shots on goal in the final frame.

Meanwhile, they took that momentum into overtime with the only two shots of extra time, winning the contest at 1:42.

10) 51 Saves - John Gibson vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Feb. 25, 2023)

As one of the workhorse netminders in the NHL, it is no surprise to see Gibon's name appear on the list for a second time. However, it is incredible that he had two performances of over 50 saves in less than five days.

After 55 saves against the Panthers, he made 43 saves three days later against the Washington Capitals before making 51 stops in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 25, 2023.

Ultimately, the Hurricanes made a game out of it with two third-period goals, but Gibson was unbeatable with 35 saves after 40 minutes before turning away another 16 in the third period to preserve the win.

9) 51 Saves - Filip Gustavsson vs. Dallas Stars (Apr. 17, 2023)*

For most of the 2022-23 season, Filip Gustavsson was in the conversation as the league's best goalie, and he proved his worth in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 51-save double overtime victory over the Dallas Stars.

As the two evenly matched teams engaged in their first NHL playoff series since 2016, Gustavsson wasn't busy in regulation, giving up two goals and facing 27 shots. However, the Stars turned it up in overtime with 26 shots in the extra periods. Eventually, the Wild would win the game at 12:20 of the second overtime on their 48th shot on goal.

8) 51 Saves - Mackenzie Blackwood vs. Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 14, 2023)

As the San Jose Sharks sit at the bottom of the NHL standings at the end of 2023, it is not surprising to see one of their netminders pop up on the list, with MacKenzie Blackwood making 51 saves against the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 shootout loss on Oct. 14, 2023.

Overall, the Avalanche collected at least 15 shots each period, with 16 in the first and 19 in the third, finishing regulation with 50. Although overtime was quiet, with Colorado holding an edge on the shot clock 2-1, they managed the only goal in the shootout to walk out of SAP Center with the win.

7) 53 Saves - John Gibson vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Feb. 10, 2023)

Considering that the Ducks are a young, inexperienced team, they often rely on Gibson to bail them out or keep them in games, which explains why he's on the list three times.

For this entry, Gibson turned away a season-high 53 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Feb. 10, 2023. After a crazy first period, where Pittsburgh built a 3-1 lead, he finished the frame with 20 saves. Eventually, the Ducks would tally the game's final two goals, but Gibson remained busy with 17 saves in the second and 14 in the third.

6) 53 Saves - Andrei Vasilevskiy vs. Edmonton Oilers (Dec. 14, 2023)

Although the 2023-24 NHL season is just three months old, Andrei Vasilevskiy is the current leader for most saves in a game when he turned away 53 against McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 14, 2023.

Considering the Oilers were on the verge of tying a franchise for consecutive victories at nine, they came out firing on all cylinders, doubling up the Tampa Bay Lightning 15-7 after the first period. By the end of 40 minutes, Edmonton held a slim 3-2 lead and a 38-14 shot advantage.

Unfortunately, the streak ended with Steven Stamkos finishing the night with four goals, a first in his NHL career, with Vasilevskiy turning away an additional 18 shots in the third period to finish the night with 53 saves.

5) 54 Saves - Linus Ullmark vs. Calgary Flames (Feb. 28, 2023)

On a cold winter night in late February in Calgary, A.B., Linus Ullmark backstopped the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames while facing a season-high 57 shots.

Surprisingly, the Bruins never reached double digits in shots in any period, while the Flames collected 57 through three periods with a breakdown of 19, 20, and 12. Additionally, they outshot the visitors 6-3 in overtime, only to lose the contest with five seconds left.

4) 56 Saves - Alex Lyon vs. Ottawa Senators (Apr. 6, 2023)

Alex Lyon had one of the best nights of his NHL career on Apr. 6, 2023, when he led the Panthers to a 7-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators facing 58 shots.

Interestingly, Florida was up 2-0 after the first period, with Ottawa firing 22 shots on Lyon. By the end of the middle frame, it was 7-1 in favor of the home team, with the Panthers' netminder collecting 43 saves after 40 minutes.

Ultimately, the Senators would get a late goal while earning a game-low 17 shots in the third, finishing the night outshooting their opponents 58-30.

3) 57 Saves - Frederik Andersen vs. Florida Panthers (May 18, 2023)*

Unfortunately, there has to be a winner and loser in every sports event, which is how Frederik Andersen makes the list. During the NHL Eastern Conference Final opener on May 18, 2023, the Hurricanes lost 3-2 to the Panthers in four overtimes.

Although Andersen gave up two second-period goals, he had 18 saves at the end of regulation. After facing just five shots in the first overtime, the Panthers kept buzzing and collected 10, 11, and 14 shots in each additional overtime before scoring the game-winner at 19:47 of the fourth overtime.

2) 63 Saves - Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Carolina Hurricanes (May 18, 2023)*

In the NHL Eastern Conference Final opening game on May 18, 2023, the Panthers escaped with a thrilling four-overtime contest against the Hurricanes to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Sergei Bobrovsky of the NHL's Florida Panthers

Heading into the first overtime, the teams were tied 2-2, thanks to Sergei Bobrovsky making 29 saves in regulation, including a game-high of 14 in the third period. After that, he would stop another 34 shots in overtime to backstop the Panthers to another NHL playoff overtime win.

1) 64 Saves - Juuse Saros vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 5, 2023)

On Jan. 5, 2023, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Nashville Predators' netminder Juuse Saros stood on his head, making 64 saves on 67 shots to preserve a 5-3 victory for the visitors.

Even though the Hurricanes opened the scoring, they only found the back of the net once on 18 shots after the first period. Interestingly, they collected two goals in the middle frame with 21 shots but trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

As Carolina pressured to tie the game, firing 28 pucks at Saros in the third, the Predators would score two more goals, including an empty netter to seal the win.