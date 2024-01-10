Top 10 NHL players who will hit 100 points in 2023/24, featuring William Nylander

During the 2022-23 NHL season, 11 skaters scored over 100 points, an increase of three from the previous year. Considering this year's gap between the league's top and bottom teams, more players could reach the century club in 2023-24.

Although a handful of the names on this list are a lock to tally 100 points at the halfway point of the year, scoring slumps and injuries do happen, which means nothing is guaranteed.

As most NHL teams approach the 42-game mark, let's look at the top 10 players on pace to reach triple digits in points.

Top 10 NHL players who will hit 100 points in 2023/24

#10. Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche)

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen may be the best Finnish-born player in the NHL today and is the most recent skater from the country to collect 100 points, finishing 2023-23 with 105 points. So far this year, he's already halfway to the century mark with 51 points in just 41 games.

As a top-line winger who skates with Nathan MacKinnon, reaching 100 points feels like a formality.

#9. Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Sam Reinhart is a 10-year NHL veteran with a career-high 82 points, set in 2021-22. As the offensive sparkplug of the Florida Panthers, one of the best clubs in the league, he's already collected 51 points before the halfway mark.

Interestingly, Reinhart is set to become a free agent at the season's end, so he's picked the best time to have a career season.

#8. Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks)

Elias Pettersson is on pace for his second consecutive 100-point campaign, which comes in a contract year since the Swedish forward is about to become a free agent. After years of playing at or around a point-per-game average, he erupted for 102 points in 80 games, finally reaching his potential as a top player in the NHL.

Considering he's scoring at a higher pace after 41 games this year, he's another one who should easily reach 100 points by season's end.

#7. Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

The NHL's reigning MVP, Connor McDavid, became just the sixth player to collect 150 points, finishing last season with 153. After a slow start in 2023-24, he went on a tear during an eight-game win streak, collecting 22 points during that stretch.

Ultimately, he didn't slow down after the streak, picking up 17 points in his next 11 games to rejoin the top scorers in the league.

#6. J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks)

Two seasons ago, J.T. Miller came within a point of earning his first 100-point campaign, finishing 2021-22 with 99 points. This year, he's at 55 points in 41 games, producing 1.34 points per game. Even if he misses a few contests down the stretch, it's almost guaranteed he reaches the milestone.

#5. William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs)

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander was set to become a free agent at season's end and banked on himself to land a massive new deal, which he did, inking a $92 million extension on Monday, Jan. 8. Surprisingly, he started the year with a franchise-record 17-game point streak, remaining one of the NHL's top scorers.

After tallying a career-high 87 points last season, Nylander is already more than halfway to 100 points, and he's only played 38 games.

#4. David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

In 2022-23, David Pastrnak tallied 61 goals for the first time in his career, then signed an extension with the Boston Bruins to spend the next eight years in black and gold. Additionally, he collected 113 points to set a career-high that he could surpass just a season later. After 40 games, Pastrnak has 57 points, which puts him on pace for 117.

#3. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Artemi Panarin is a three-time 30-goal scorer, but the gifted winger has never tallied 100 points in the regular season. However, that will change in 2023-24 since he's already collected 57 points in just 39 games. Considering he's come close in three of the last four seasons, Panarin is on pace to shatter his career-best of 32 goals and will finally add a 100-point campaign to his resume.

#2. Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

MacKinnon has been considered one of the NHL's best skaters since debuting in 2013. Surprisingly, he won the Stanley Cup before reaching 100 points in the regular season. After winning it all in 2022, he followed that campaign up with 113 points in 2022-23, finally getting into the century-point club after three seasons with 90 or more points.

After a slow start with just seven points in October, MacKinnon has been tearing it up lately with 51 points in November and December, helping him jump to second place in the scoring charts.

#1. Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov was the first skater to reach 60 points during the 2023-24 season, and after 41 games, he's collected 67 points while producing 1.63 points per game. Considering he hasn't missed a game since 2021-22, there's a good chance he skates in all 82 games, and at his current pace, Kucherov could finish the year with 134 points.

The former Art Ross winner has scored 100 points three times in his career, achieving a personal best of 128 points in 2018-19.

