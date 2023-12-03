Top 3 college free agency players NHL teams should target ft. Collin Graf

In the realm of the NHL, teams are constantly on the lookout for talent that can bolster their rosters. College free agency offers an opportunity to acquire players who might have gone unnoticed.

Jason Bukala from Sportsnet has identified a few promising college agents and three among them stand out as particularly intriguing prospects.

Top 3 college free agency players that NHL teams should target

#3, Jared Westcott, Lake Superior State University, Michigan

Jared Westcott has stepped up his game since transferring from Penn State. In 2023-2024, the forward has taken his performance to new heights.

This year, Westcott has already achieved personal bests with 12 goals and 10 assists in just 15 games. He has scored 3 on power plays and 3 game-winning goals while posting a +7 rating.

While not the fastest skater, Westcott's hockey instincts and well-rounded playing style make him a reliable fourth-line forward. He contributes effectively in all aspects of the game while also providing additional scoring scoring depth.

#2, Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac, Connecticut

Jacob Quillan is a determined player who gives his all in every game. While he has scored 9 goals and provided 12 assists this year, what truly stands out is his performance in all three zones and his willingness to compete in high-traffic areas.

Remarkably, he has achieved a plus 53 rating throughout 92 college games. Quillan’s skills in redirecting pucks and taking advantage of rebounds suggest that he could become a third-line forward, who excels in various roles.

#1, Collin Graf, Quinnipiac, Connecticut

Collin Graf has become well-known for his gameplay and knack for scoring goals. As a forward, his remarkable ability to locate and capitalize on spaces on the ice resulting in goals highlights his importance to any team.

In 10 games this year, Graf has scored 8 goals, 12 assists and has a +13 rating. He has showcased his potential as a second-line forward in the NHL. His ability to create goal-scoring opportunities, particularly on power plays can greatly enhance the offensive capabilities of any team looking to improve.

These three players represent just a glimpse of the talent that can be found in college free agency. For NHL teams seeking to bolster their rosters, players like Graf, Quillan, and Westcott offer promising options.