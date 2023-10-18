Top 3 Kaiden Guhle replacements for Montreal Canadiens ft. Arbur Xhekaj

The Montreal Canadiens were dealt a significant blow on Tuesday night when Kaiden Guhle, one of their promising young defensemen, had to leave the game in the second period against the Minnesota Wild due to an injury. As the team looks to fill the void left by Guhle's absence, there are a few potential names that could step up and help bolster the Canadiens' defensive lineup.

3 names to look for to replace Kaiden Guhle in the Montreal Canadiens' defensive pairing after injury against Minnesota Wild

#1. Justin Barron

The most immediate and likely replacement for Guhle in the Canadiens' lineup is Justin Barron. He's expected to step into a bottom-four role and provide steady play on the blue line. While not as flashy as Guhle, Barron is a reliable defenseman who can help shore up the defensive zone and make smart, efficient plays. His inclusion in the lineup will provide an opportunity for him to gain valuable NHL experience.

#2. Arber Xhekaj

Another name that could be considered to replace Guhle is Arber Xhekaj, moving him up from the third defensive line. He possesses a physical style of play and is not afraid to engage in the physical aspects of the game. While he may not be as offensively gifted as Guhle, Xhekaj can bring a physical presence to the lineup, making it more challenging for opponents to establish themselves in the Canadiens' zone.

#3. Gustav Lindstrom

The Canadiens could also consider moving up Gustav Lindstrom from the AHL's Laval Rocket to fill the void left by Kaiden Guhle's absence. Lindstrom is a defenseman with a good two-way game, and he has some NHL experience, having played for the Detroit Red Wings in the past. His ability to move the puck and contribute offensively could add a different dimension to the Canadiens' defensive corps. Lindstrom's recall would also provide an opportunity for him to showcase his skills at the NHL level.

The absence of Kaiden Guhle, a promising young defenseman, will undoubtedly test the depth of the Canadiens' defensive lineup. While Justin Barron is expected to fill in, the Canadiens have the flexibility to explore other options like Arbur Xhekaj and Gustav Lindstrom. Each of these potential replacements brings a unique set of skills and qualities to the table, and the coaching staff will need to carefully consider the best fit for the team's needs.

As the Canadiens adjust to the temporary loss of Guhle, they'll be looking for these players to step up and contribute in his absence, providing valuable depth and support to the team as they continue their journey through the 2023-24 NHL season.