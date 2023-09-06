Top 3 landing spots for Mitch Marner should Toronto Maple Leafs look to trade their superstar

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been in the headlines recently, not just for their impressive performance on the ice, but also for the significant long-term contract extension given to Auston Matthews.

While Matthews' extension solidifies his status as a cornerstone player for the Leafs, it raises questions about the future of other key players, including Mitch Marner.

As the Leafs navigate salary cap constraints, here are three possible landing spots for Mitch Marner and why these teams would make suitable trade partners.

#1. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have emerged as a strong contender in recent years, boasting a young and dynamic roster that is hungry for playoff success. Adding Mitch Marner to their lineup would provide the Hurricanes with another elite offensive talent to complement Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

Marner's playmaking ability and versatility could greatly enhance Carolina's power play, making them even more formidable.

In return, the Leafs could target promising prospects and draft picks, addressing their need for future assets. Carolina's deep prospect pool and willingness to invest in top-tier talent make them an attractive trade partner for Toronto.

#2. Los Angeles Kings

The Kings are in the midst of a reloading phase, and acquiring a player of Mitch Marner's caliber would accelerate their return to playoff contention. With a wealth of young talent and a solid defensive core, the addition of Marner could help the Kings balance their offensive and defensive strengths.

In exchange, the Toronto Maple Leafs could seek a package that includes top prospects like Quinton Byfield or delve deeper into the large pile of prospects the Kings have acquired. A trade with the Kings could also free up cap space for Toronto, allowing them to address other roster needs.

#3. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have been searching for a franchise player to build around since the departure of Artemi Panarin. Mitch Marner could fill that void and become the face of the franchise in Columbus.

His offensive creativity and work ethic would make him an instant fan favorite, and a perfect fit with Adam Fantilli and Johnny Gaudreau.

In return, the Toronto Maple Leafs could target young forward Kirill Marchenko or Emil Bemstrom. The Blue Jackets have shown a willingness to make bold moves in the past, and acquiring Marner could be a game-changer for their organization.

The Toronto Maple Leafs may face tough decisions in the coming seasons as they manage their salary cap situation. While trading Mitch Marner would be a difficult choice, it may become a necessity to maintain a competitive roster. As the NHL landscape evolves, all eyes will be on Toronto to see how they navigate this pivotal juncture in their franchise's history.