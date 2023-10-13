Top 3 Zach Werenski replacements for Columbus Blue Jackets ft. Damon Severson

The Columbus Blue Jackets were dealt a significant blow when Zach Werenski, their star defenseman, left the home opener early with a knee injury. This unfortunate event comes after Werenski missed a substantial portion of the previous season due to a shoulder injury.

If the Blue Jackets need to replace their elite defenseman, they have experience on their side. Here are three players who could step up to fill the void:

In Search of a Replacement: Three Defenders Who Could Fill Zach Werenski's Shoes

#1 Ivan Provorov

One of the key acquisitions in the Blue Jackets' offseason, Ivan Provorov, arrived from the Philadelphia Flyers with a reputation for his exceptional two-way play. Known for his ability to log heavy minutes and contribute both defensively and offensively, Provorov is a formidable candidate to step into Werenski's shoes.

His ability to read the game, make precise passes, and play with poise under pressure is sure to provide stability to the Columbus blue line. Provorov's experience and well-rounded game make him a prime candidate to anchor the defense in Zach Werenski's absence.

#2 Jake Bean

Jake Bean, another newcomer to the Blue Jackets' roster, was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes. This young and highly promising defenseman possesses excellent puck-moving skills and a knack for generating offense from the back end.

While Bean may not have the same level of NHL experience as some of his counterparts, his potential for growth is undeniable. With the opportunity to refine his game at the highest level, he could be the dynamic presence needed to inject fresh energy into the Blue Jackets' defense.

#3 Damon Severson

Damon Severson, who had a challenging season with the New Jersey Devils, is now part of the Columbus Blue Jackets after an offseason trade. While his performance last season may have raised some eyebrows, it's essential to remember that Severson has shown the ability to be a reliable and productive defenseman in the past.

A change of scenery can often rejuvenate a player, and the Blue Jackets will hope that Severson can rediscover his form and become a valuable asset on their blue line.

As the season unfolds, the performances of these three players will be closely monitored, as they vie for the crucial role of filling the void left by the injured Zach Werenski.