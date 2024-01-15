Top 5 active NHL coaches with most All-Star appearances of all-time ft. Peter Laviolette 

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is set to take place in Toronto on February 1-3.

This weekend, rosters have been announced, as well as the coaches for the game. The coaches for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets, Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins' Jim Montgomery and Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers.

Laviolette will be making his fourth All-Star appearance, which is the most appearance among active head coaches.

Top 5 active NHL coaches with most All-Star appearances

#1. Peter Laviolette - 4

Peter Laviolette is set for his fourth All-Star appearance in February.

Laviolette has been to three All-Star Games, with his most recent appearance in 2017-18 and the rest in 2010-11 and 2014-15.

Laviolette is currently the head coach of the New York Rangers, who are off to a 27-13-2 start which is atop the Metropolitan Division.

#2. Peter DeBoer - 3

Peter DeBoer is the head coach of the Dallas Stars

Peter DeBoer has coached three NHL All-Star games, which is currently tied for the most among active head coaches, but it will be passed by Peter Laviolette in February.

DeBoer was the coach in the All-Star Games for the past two seasons; his first appearance was in the 2016-17 season.

This season, DeBoer has led the Dallas Stars to a 25-12-5 record.

#3. Lindy Ruff - 3

Lindy Ruff's Devils are outside of a playoff spot

Lindy Ruff has coached three NHL All-Star Games; his last appearance came in the 2015-16 season.

Ruff's first All-Star game he coached was during the 1998-99 season and then coached it again in the 2006-07 season.

Ruff is the head coach of the New Jersey Devils, who are 22-15-3 and outside of a playoff spot.

#4. Rod Brind'Amour, Jon Cooper, Todd McLellan, Jacques Martin, Bruce Cassidy, Jim Montgomery, and Rick Tocchet - 2

The final spot on the list is a seven-way tie between Rod Brind'Amour, Jon Cooper, Todd McLellan, Jacques Martin, Bruce Cassidy, Jim Montgomery, and Rick Tocchett.

Brind'Amour, Cooper, McLellan, Martin, and Cassidy have all coached two games, while Montgomery and Tocchet will coach their second in February.