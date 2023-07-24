Top 5 best teams to use in Franchise Mode in NHL 24

EA's NHL video game is one that many hockey fans play. Whether it is career mode, play-now games, or Franchise Mode, the game allows fans to act as if they were in the NHL.

Franchise mode is one of the more played games as fans look to help lead their favorite team to a Stanley Cup. Or, perhaps they take on teams that are in a rebuild and try and make them better.

Regardless, there are many different ways to have success in Franchise Mode, and here are five teams that could make for a great mode.

#5, Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are one of the youngest teams in the NHL and feature the likes of Trevor Zegars, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale among others.

Although the Ducks won't be contending for a playoff spot next season, they have a ton of top prospects and draft picks which make them a fun team to control. Anaheim is nearly done with its rebuild so fans can complete the final year or two of the rebuild and try and help them win the Stanley Cup.

#4, Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are in a very similar spot to the Anaheim Ducks except they are ready to compete for a playoff spot this season.

The Senators have most of their core players signed for multiple seasons which will allow you to have a couple of seasons to build around Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, and Jakob Chychurn among others.

#3, Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres are a team ready to take the next step

The Buffalo Sabres are an exciting young team and are similar to the Ottawa Senators they are ready to compete for a Stanley Cup.

The Sabres have all their top picks available to be traded which would allow fans to really add some key players to help lead Buffalo to the playoffs and potentially the Cup. The Sabres also have their core players locked in for multiple years which will allow fans the chance to build around them.

#2, Carolina Hurricanes

If you are someone who just wants to help a team win the Stanley Cup and not deal with a rebuild, the Carolina Hurricanes are one of the best teams for that.

The Hurricanes, on paper, have one of the best rosters in the NHL and could just be a few moves away from winning the Stanley Cup. Carolina would allow fans the chance to make this a one-year franchise mode if all they want to do is win the Stanley Cup.

#1, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are one of the best teams to use in Franchise Mode as you get to build around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl who are arguably the two best players in the NHL.

The Oilers have yet to win the Cup with McDavid and Draisaitl as they are missing some key pieces. However, they still have some picks and prospects that can be dealt with to try and build around those two and allow you to hopefully win the Stanley Cup.

