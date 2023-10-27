Top 5 biggest disappointments so far in 2023/24 NHL season ft. Connor McDavid's Oilers

The 2023-24 NHL season is two weeks in and most teams are nearing the 10-game mark. Although the NHL season is a long 82 games, the beginning of the campaign is crucial and everyone wants to get off to a good start.

Through two weeks, there have been some teams and players that have been underwhelming. Let's look at the five biggest disappointments of the season thus far.

Top 5 disappointments of the 2023-24 NHL season so far

#5, Washington Capitals/T.J. Oshie

T.J. Oshie has just one point in the 2023 NHL season

The Washington Capitals were expected to miss the playoffs this season once again, but Washington is even worse than many expected. The Capitals are 2-3-1 which is last place in the Metropolitan division.

Along with Washington struggling, forward T.J. Oshie has also disappointed. The forward has just one assist through six games and is a negative -3. Oshie was expected to be a focal point of this offense, but he has yet to get going.

#4, Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo is tied for last in the Atlantic

The Buffalo Sabres were a trendy pick to make the playoffs, but they are off to a slow start. Buffalo is 3-4, which is tied for the last in the Atlantic Division and has a negative three-goal differential.

A big reason for their struggles is the goaltending as Devon Levi was expected to be the franchise goalie but is 1-3 with a 3.26 GAA and a .892 SV%.

#3, Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are 3-4 in the 2023 NHL season

The Ottawa Senators were a trendy pick to make the playoffs this season, but through seven games, the Sens have struggled.

Ottawa is currently 3-4 and tied for the worst record in the Atlantic Division. The Senators are 0-2 on the road, as their struggles on the road are a worry, as Ottawa will need to go on the road to win games if they are going to make the playoffs.

#2, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 3-4 in the 2023 NHL season

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a splashy move by acquiring Erik Karlsson to bolster their roster. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Penguins had a good off-season and were favored to make the playoffs.

However, through two weeks, Pittsburgh is just 3-4 and is in seventh in the Metropolitan division. Although it is early, the Penguins' struggles early on are a concern.

#1, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers entered this season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have a stacked roster with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but goaltending was a major question mark.

Through two weeks, the Oilers have been the big disappointment this season. Edmonton is just 1-5-1 as the goaltending has been a problem and Connor McDavid is out with an injury.