Top 5 biggest disappointments so far in 2023/24 NHL season ft. Connor McDavid's Oilers

The 2023-24 NHL season is two weeks in and most teams are nearing the 10-game mark. Although the NHL season is a long 82 games, the beginning of the campaign is crucial and everyone wants to get off to a good start.
Through two weeks, there have been some teams and players that have been underwhelming. Let's look at the five biggest disappointments of the season thus far.
Top 5 disappointments of the 2023-24 NHL season so far
#5, Washington Capitals/T.J. Oshie
The Washington Capitals were expected to miss the playoffs this season once again, but Washington is even worse than many expected. The Capitals are 2-3-1 which is last place in the Metropolitan division.
Along with Washington struggling, forward T.J. Oshie has also disappointed. The forward has just one assist through six games and is a negative -3. Oshie was expected to be a focal point of this offense, but he has yet to get going.
#4, Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres were a trendy pick to make the playoffs, but they are off to a slow start. Buffalo is 3-4, which is tied for the last in the Atlantic Division and has a negative three-goal differential.
A big reason for their struggles is the goaltending as Devon Levi was expected to be the franchise goalie but is 1-3 with a 3.26 GAA and a .892 SV%.
#3, Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators were a trendy pick to make the playoffs this season, but through seven games, the Sens have struggled.
Ottawa is currently 3-4 and tied for the worst record in the Atlantic Division. The Senators are 0-2 on the road, as their struggles on the road are a worry, as Ottawa will need to go on the road to win games if they are going to make the playoffs.
#2, Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a splashy move by acquiring Erik Karlsson to bolster their roster. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Penguins had a good off-season and were favored to make the playoffs.
However, through two weeks, Pittsburgh is just 3-4 and is in seventh in the Metropolitan division. Although it is early, the Penguins' struggles early on are a concern.
#1, Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers entered this season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have a stacked roster with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but goaltending was a major question mark.
Through two weeks, the Oilers have been the big disappointment this season. Edmonton is just 1-5-1 as the goaltending has been a problem and Connor McDavid is out with an injury.