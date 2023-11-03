Top 5 biggest goal differentials in NHL history ft. Edmonton Oilers

The history of the NHL is filled with thrilling moments and remarkable achievements. One of the most eye-catching records in the NHL is the goal differential, which reflects the stark difference between two competing teams in a single game. Meanwhile, there have been several high-scoring games throughout NHL history:

A closer look at the NHL's top 5 biggest goal differentials

#1. Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers - 1/23/1944

The Detroit Red Wings pulled off an astonishing victory against the New York Rangers with a 15-0 win, setting a monumental record for the biggest goal differential in NHL history. This remarkable game showcased the dominance of the Red Wings during the 1943-44 season.

#2. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks - 11/8/1985

The Edmonton Oilers, led by the legendary Wayne Gretzky, demonstrated their offensive prowess by defeating the Vancouver Canucks 13-0. This game is often remembered as one of the most dominant performances by a single team in NHL history. It solidified the Oilers as a powerhouse during the 1980s.

#3. Minnesota North Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets - 11/11/1981

In a high-scoring showdown, the Minnesota North Stars prevailed over the Winnipeg Jets with a final score of 15-2. This incredible victory showcased the North Stars' offensive firepower, with an astounding 15 goals scored in a single game.

#4. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings - 1/2/1971

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a place in history with their 13-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. This game was a testament to the Maple Leafs' offensive prowess and ability to shut down their opponents.

#5. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers - 3/16/1957

The Toronto Maple Leafs make another appearance on this list with a 14-1 win against the New York Rangers. This game is renowned for its lopsided score and the Maple Leafs' ability to dominate their rivals on the ice.

Among these incredible games, the Oilers' 13-0 victory over the Canucks in 1985 stands out. With Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and a star-studded lineup, the Oilers showcased their offensive firepower and demonstrated why they were one of the most dominant teams of their era. The Oilers' impressive performance that night was a true testament to their skill, teamwork, and ability to control the game from start to finish.

The league has witnessed some unforgettable moments, and these five biggest goal differentials in league history are a testament to the extraordinary skill and determination of the teams involved. These games continue to be celebrated by hockey fans worldwide for their incredible displays of skill and dominance on the ice.