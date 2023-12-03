Top 5 Calder Cup contenders in 2023-24 NHL season so far

The NHL season is in full swing, and as the race for the Calder Cup heats up, several young and talented players are making a significant impact on their respective teams.

Let's take a closer look at the top five Calder Cup contenders for the 2023-24 NHL season so far.

Top five Calder Cup contenders

#1. Connor Bedard

Current Team: Chicago Blackhawks (#98 / Center)

Chicago Blackhawks (#98 / Center) NHL Draft: 1st overall, 2023; Chicago Blackhawks

1st overall, 2023; Chicago Blackhawks NHL 2023-24 Regular Season Stats: 22 games, 11 goals, 8 assists, 19 points

Connor Bedard, the highly-touted Canadian center, has lived up to the hype since being selected first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In just 22 games, Bedard has showcased his scoring prowess with 11 goals and has eight assists so far. His 19 points are the highest among rookies. Bedard is currently the No. 1 contender for the Calder Cup.

#2. Luke Hughes

Current Team: New Jersey Devils (#43 / Defenseman)

New Jersey Devils (#43 / Defenseman) NHL Draft: 4th overall, 2021; New Jersey Devils

4th overall, 2021; New Jersey Devils NHL 2023-24 Regular Season Stats: 22 games, 3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points

Luke Hughes, the American defenseman, has been a key contributor to the Devils' defensive lineup. Known for his offensive capabilities from the blue line, Hughes has notched 14 points in 22 games, showcasing his ability to defend and contribute to the offensive play. His performance bodes well for the Devils as they aim for a deep playoff run. Luke follows behind Bedard for the Calder Cup.

#3. Leo Carlsson

Current Team: Anaheim Ducks (#91 / Center)

Anaheim Ducks (#91 / Center) NHL Draft: 2nd overall, 2023; Anaheim Ducks

2nd overall, 2023; Anaheim Ducks NHL 2023-24 Regular Season Stats: 16 games, 7 goals, 5 assists, 12 points

Leo Carlsson, the Swedish center, has made an immediate impact with the Ducks, showcasing why he was the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. With seven goals and five assists in just 16 games, Carlsson has proven to be a dynamic offensive threat. His contributions have injected new energy into the Ducks' forward lines.

#4. Adam Fantilli

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets (#11 / Center)

Columbus Blue Jackets (#11 / Center) NHL Draft: 3rd overall, 2023; Columbus Blue Jackets

3rd overall, 2023; Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 2023-24 Regular Season Stats: 25 games, 5 goals, 6 assists, 11 points

Adam Fantilli, the Canadian center, has been a steady presence for the Blue Jackets in his rookie season. Drafted third overall in 2023, Fantilli has displayed a well-rounded game with five goals and six assists in 25 games. His ability to contribute to various facets of the game makes him a valuable asset for the Blue Jackets.

#5. Luke Evangelista

Current Team: Nashville Predators (#77 / Right Winger)

Nashville Predators (#77 / Right Winger) NHL Draft: 42nd overall, 2020; Nashville Predators

42nd overall, 2020; Nashville Predators NHL 2023-24 Regular Season Stats: 22 games, 3 goals, 10 assists, 13 points

Luke Evangelista, the Canadian forward, may have been a second-round pick in 2020, but he's proving his worth with the Predators. With three goals and 10 assists in 22 games, Evangelista has showcased his playmaking abilities and has become a reliable offensive contributor for the Predators.

As the NHL season progresses, these young stars will undoubtedly continue to make headlines and play crucial roles in their teams' quests for the Calder Cup. Keep an eye on these talented rookies as they look to leave a lasting impact on the 2023-24 NHL season.