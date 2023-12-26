Top 5 Canadian prospects to watch out for in 2024 IIHF World Juniors ft. Macklin Celebrini

The IIHF World Junior Championship is not just a tournament. It's a showcase of burgeoning hockey talent, a glimpse into the future of the NHL. While some prodigies like Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli have already made their mark, the 2024 edition promises to unveil a new wave of Canadian talent.

Top 5 Canadian prospects in 2024 IIHF World Juniors

Here are the top 5 Canadian prospects to keep an eye on:

5. Denton Mateychuk

Denton Mateychuk, a skilled defenseman for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL, stands as a prospect for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Drafted twelfth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Mateychuk possesses an impressive offensive skill set. His 2022-23 WHL season showcased his ability to contribute offensively with 65 points in 63 games, making him a defenseman to watch for his scoring prowess.

4. Matt Savoie

Despite the perceived weakness in the 2024 Canada roster, forward Matthew Savoie, a prospect for the Buffalo Sabres, shines as a potential game-changer. Drafted ninth overall in 2022, Savoie has displayed his offensive prowess with 24 points in just 11 games for the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, Savoie's quick skating, playmaking ability and high motor make him a standout forward in the tournament.

3. Conor Geekie

Conor Geekie, a junior center for the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL and a prospect for the Arizona Coyotes, is known for his offensive flair. Drafted eleventh overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Geekie's past seasons in the WHL showcase his scoring ability, including a standout 77-point season in 2022-23. As a high-energy center, Geekie is expected to make an impact in the World Juniors.

2. Matt Poitras

Matt Poitras, a professional center for the Boston Bruins, has rapidly ascended from his OHL days to the NHL. Notably drafted 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Poitras made an immediate impact, earning his spot on the Bruins' NHL roster as a 19-year-old. His scoring ability and early success in the NHL make him a prospect to watch in the World Juniors.

1. Macklin Celebrini

At the pinnacle of our list is Macklin Celebrini, a 17-year-old phenom and the anticipated No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Currently a freshman at Boston University, Celebrini boasts an impressive NCAA performance with 10 goals and 15 assists in 15 games. His elite vision, playmaking skills and ability to elevate the play of his teammates make him a crucial player for Canada's World Junior Championship aspirations.

The 2024 IIHF World Juniors will be a perfect setting for these Canadian prospects.