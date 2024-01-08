Top 5 contenders to win NHL's prestigious Hart trophy in 2024 ft. Nathan MacKinnon

The 2023-24 NHL season is nearly at the halfway mark, which is a good time to take a look at the front runners to win awards.

The Hart Trophy is the most prestigious individual award to win, as it's the annual award for the most valuable player in the NHL.

Although plenty could change with half a season to go, here are the five contenders to win the Hart Trophy.

5 contenders to win the Hart Trophy

#1, Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon has somehow never won a Hart Trophy but he does appear to be the front-runner for the award this season.

MacKinnon has recorded 65 points in 40 games this season and has played a key role as to why Colorado is second in the Central Division.

The former first-overall pick has recorded nine points in his last five games and if MacKinnon keeps this pace up, he will win the Hart Trophy.

#2, Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is leading the NHL in points

Nikita Kucherov has been one of the best players in the NHL for years, but he hasn't gotten the respect he deserves due to him playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which isn't a big market team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, or New York Rangers, among others.

But, in 40 games played, Kucherov is leading the NHL in points with 67 and is in contention to win his second Hart Trophy of his career, as he won the award in 2019 after he recorded 128 points.

One knock on Kucherov is the fact that the Lightning are outside of the playoffs and if Tampa Bay doesn't make the playoffs, it would likely hurt his chances.

#3, Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

McDavid won the Hart Trophy last season

Connor McDavid has already gotten back into the Hart conversation after a poor start to the season and an injury to begin the year.

McDavid is now tied for fourth in the NHL in points as he has recorded 54 points in 34 games. The Edmonton Oilers captain won the Hart Trophy last year, and if he keeps his current pace up, McDavid may become the first back-to-back winner since Alexander Ovechkin won it in 2009 and 2009.

#4, David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak has 55 points

The Boston Bruins were expected to take a step back this season, but David Pastrnak is a key reason why Boston is leading the Atlantic Division.

Pastrnak has recorded 55 points in 38 games this season, which is tied for third in the NHL in points. The Bruins forward has never won a Hart Trophy, but he's the best player on his team, as he has 20 more points than Brad Marchand, who is second on his team in scoring.

If the Bruins end up winning the Atlantic and Pastrnak keeps his pace up, he'll be in the running to win the Hart Trophy.

#5, Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin is tied for third in points

Artemi Panarin is currently tied for third in the NHL in points as he has recorded 55 in 38 games.

Panarin has been the New York Rangers' best player this season, and the Russian is in Hart contention, especially with New York having the best record in the East and second-best record in the NHL.

If the Rangers can finish the season with the league's best record and Panarin keeps his pace up, he could very well win his first Hart Trophy.