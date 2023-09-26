Top 5 Fantasy Hockey rookie prospect rankings for 2023/24 NHL season

The 2023-24 NHL season is nearly here, which means draft time for fantasy hockey.

Fantasy hockey is a fun way to get more into the NHL, or perhaps a way to go against your friends weekly.

Rookies are always interesting in terms of when they are drafted, as there is no real idea of how their game will translate to the NHL. But, here are the top five rookies to take in your fantasy hockey draft.

#5 Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies played three games last year

Matthew Knies is one of the few rookies who has NHL experience. He played in three games last season, recording one assist, and also skated in seven playoff games for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Knies is the best prospect in the Maple Leafs system and is expected to skate on a line with John Tavares and potentially William Nylander or Sam Lafferty. Knies will also get a look on the power play, which should make him one of the top rookies this season.

#4 Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli will be on Columbus' second line

Adam Fantilli was drafted third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets and surprised many when he signed his pro deal and didn't go back to the University of Michigan.

Fantilli is projected to be the Blue Jackets' second-line center and will play alongside Alex Texier and Patrik Laine. Fantilli is also expected to center Columbus' top powerplay unit which should help his stats.

#3 Logan Cooley, C, Arizona Coyotes

Logan Cooley will make his NHL debut this year

Logan Cooley signed with the Arizona Coyotes this summer and will turn pro. Cooley already showed off his skills with a highlight-reel goal in the preseason and will be one of the Coyotes' top players this season.

It's projected that Cooley will skate on Arizona's second line with Jason Zucker and Dylan Guenther. He's also expected to get powerplay time.

#2 Devon Levi, G, Buffalo Sabres

Devon Levi will be the Sabres starting goaltender

Rookie goalies in the NHL are risky but Devon Levi should be someone who fantasy hockey players look to draft.

Levi played in seven games last season, going 5-2 with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 SV%. It will be his net to lose, and although he is a rookie, Levi looks like one of the better goalies in the NHL.

#1 Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard is the best rookie available

Connor Bedard was drafted first overall for a reason, as he has been compared to Connor McDavid.

Bedard will be Chicago's first-line center and will receive power play time. If Bedard lives up to the hype in his rookie year, he won't just be one of the best rookies but will be one of the best players.