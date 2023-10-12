Top 5 fastest NHL hat-tricks in season openers feat. Auston Matthews

The NHL has seen its fair share of incredible moments and records throughout its storied history. One such remarkable achievement is the speed at which players have netted hat-tricks in season-opening games. These early-season performances have left fans in awe and set the tone for the games to come. Based on NHL.com stats, here's a look the five fastest hat-tricks in season openers.

Let's take a closer look at the top 5 fastest hat-tricks in NHL season opener history

#1 Newsy Lalonde (8:20 on Dec. 24, 1919)

The earliest entry on our list comes from the early days of the NHL. Newsy Lalonde, playing for the Montreal Canadiens, set the bar high with a lightning-fast hat-trick in just 8 minutes and 20 seconds into the season opener. His incredible feat occurred on Dec. 24, 1919, showcasing his scoring prowess right from the start.

#2 Harry Hyland (16:35 on Dec. 19, 1917)

Another legendary player from the league's early years, Harry Hyland, achieved a remarkable hat-trick in just 16 minutes and 35 seconds during the 1917 season opener while playing for the Montreal Wanderers. This record-setting performance still stands as one of the fastest in NHL history.

#3 Auston Matthews (21:25 on Oct. 12, 2016)

A more contemporary entry on the list, Auston Matthews made a splash in his debut game with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 12, 2016. Matthews managed to score three goals in just 21 minutes and 25 seconds, quickly becoming a fan favorite and setting a new standard for rookie performances.

#4 Billy Boucher (21:50 on Nov. 29, 1924)

Billy Boucher, donning the Montreal Canadiens jersey, secured a remarkable hat-trick in just 21 minutes and 50 seconds on Nov. 29, 1924. His performance is a testament to the early talent that graced the NHL and set the stage for generations of hockey legends.

#5 Greg Adams (22:12 on Oct. 8, 1987)

In the modern era, Greg Adams etched his name in league history with a fast hat trick. Playing for the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 8, 1987, Adams found the back of the net three times in a mere 22 minutes and 12 seconds. His outstanding performance in a season opener left fans and teammates in awe.

These remarkable hat-tricks in season-opening games serve as a testament to the incredible talent that has graced the league over the years. From the early days of Newsy Lalonde and Harry Hyland to the more recent feats of Auston Matthews and Greg Adams, these records continue to captivate fans and inspire aspiring hockey players.

As the league continues to evolve and showcase new talent, we can only wonder if a new name will join this elite list with an even faster season-opener hat-trick, leaving fans in awe once again.