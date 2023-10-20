Top 5 fastest two-goals in NHL history by the same team 

In the NHL scoring two goals in a short period of time is tough, due to having the faceoff at center ice and the difficulty of needing to score again. However, we have seen several teams score two goals in under 10 seconds.

On Thursday night, Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in 12 seconds to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild. With that, what are the fastest two goals by a team in NHL history?

NHL's fastest two-goals in history

#5, 4 seconds - Eight teams tied

Eight teams have scored two goals in four seconds. Those NHL teams are the Montreal Maroons in 1931, the Buffalo Sabres in 1974, the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1988, the Calgary Flames in 1989, the Winnipeg Jets in 1995, the New York Rangers in 2014, the Ottawa Senators in 2019, and the Minnesota Wild in 2022.

#4, 3 seconds - New York Islanders

The New York Islanders recorded two goals in three seconds on Nov. 30, 2016, as the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3. New York took a 4-3 lead with under 30 seconds to go and the Islanders won the draw and fired a shot into the empty netter to score two goals in three seconds.

#3, 3 seconds - Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild also scored two goals in three seconds on Jan. 21, 2004.

The Wild were playing the Chicago Blackhawks and with 16 seconds left in the game, Minnesota took a 3-2 lead. Chicago pulled their goalie, but the Wild won the draw and fired a shot into the empty net.

#2, 3 seconds - St. Louis Eagles

On March 12, 1935, the St. Louis Eagles beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 and scored two goals in three seconds.

St. Louis scored to tie the game with just under five minutes to go in the third period. They then scored three seconds later which was the NHL record until Montreal beat it in 2018. An important note is that the Eagles scored both goals on a goalie.

#1, 2 seconds - Montreal Canadiens

On Nov. 1, 2018, the Montreal Canadiens played the Washington Capitals and Montreal scored two goals in two seconds.

With 22 seconds left in the game, Max Domi scored to give Montreal a 5-4 lead. Instead of waiting for the draw, Washington had their goalie pulled and the Canadiens won the faceoff. Joel Armia fired a wrist shot from center ice into the empty net to score the second goal in two seconds.