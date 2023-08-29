Top 5 goalies for 2023-24 for Fantasy Hockey

The 2023-24 NHL season is nearly here, which means the return of fantasy hockey.

One of the most important positions in the game is the goalie, and in fantasy hockey that's also the case. Having a good goalie can be the key to winning the league, but goalies can often be inconsistent, which makes things tough.

Nevertheless, heading into the 2023-24 NHL season, here are the five best goalies to take.

#5 Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Ullmark surprised many last year as he won the Vezina as the best goalie in the NHL.

Last year with the Boston Bruins, he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 SV% in an incredible season. However, Boston is expected to be worse this year, which is why Ullmark is only ranked fifth.

Moreover, Jeremy Swayman could steal some starts from Ullmark, but the reigning Vezina winner should be one to consider.

#4 Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders

Sorokin might be the best goalie in the NHL, but he's only ranked fourth due to the team he plays on.

The Islanders are a fringe playoff team, which means there won't be as many wins for Sorokin as other goalies in the NHL. However, his stats make him one of the best as last year; he went 31-22-7 with a 2.33 GAA and a .924 SV%.

If Sorokin can repeat those numbers, he could be one of the best goalies in fantasy hockey.

#3 Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars could be one of the Stanley Cup contenders and a big reason for that is Jake Oettinger.

Oettinger was drafted in the first round in 2017, but last year was his breakout season. The American went 37-11-11 with a 2.35 GAA and a .919 SV%. He's still only 24, so he will only get better, and Oettinger has the upside to be the best fantasy hockey goalie.

#2 Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Numbers one through three could all flip-flop, but Igor Shesterkin comes in at two, as he will lead a very strong New York Ranges team.

Shesterkin is 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA and a .916 SV% and will get plenty of starts, as the Rangers' backup is Jonathan Quick, who could only play 20 games.

#1 Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy is arguably the best goalie in the NHL and has had a full off-season to rest up after going to three straight Stanley Cups.

He went 34-22-4 with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 SV% last season. The Lightning haven't been shy to start the Russian in 65+ games, which is huge for fantasy hockey, as he could lead goalies in games this season.