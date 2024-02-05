Top 5 goalies in the league according to NHL stars themselves ft. Connor Hellebuyck

Perhaps the most underrated position in the NHL is that of the Goaltender. A skill that requires immense reflexes and mental fortitude, goaltenders are often the key piece in building a roster worthy of challenging for the Stanley Cup.

Recently, The Athletic conducted a poll among NHL stars to determine the top goaltenders in the league for the 2023/24 season.

With the league just wrapping up the All-Star game, we take a look at the goalies who NHL players believe are better than the rest.

5 best goalies in the league according to NHL stars

The results of the poll are in, and they shed light on the goalies who command the utmost respect from their peers.

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy (44.26%)

Topping the list is none other than Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Widely regarded as one of the most dominant netminders in the modern game, the 29-year-old Russian has a save percentage of .899% this season while making 649 saves so far.

2. Connor Hellebuyck (15.3%)

Coming in second is the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck. With a solid 15.3% of the vote, Hellebuyck's presence between the pipes is a constant source of reassurance for his team who are punching well above their weight this season. Hellebuyck has managed to register an elite save percentage of .924% which includes two shutouts.

3. Thatcher Demko (7.65%)

Next up is Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks. Garnering 7.65% of the vote, Demko's stellar performances have not gone unnoticed by his peers. He currently is tied for first place in the league for most shutouts (5).

4. Ilya Sorokin (7.65%)

Tied with Demko is Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders. The goaltender has quickly made a name for himself in the league since joining the franchise back in 2020. The Russian goalie leads the pack when it comes to saves with 1093 so far in 35 games.

5. Igor Shesterkin (6.56%)

Rounding out the top five is Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. Shesterkin, who was named an All-Star for a second consecutive season and slowly but steadily made a name for himself as one of the NHL's most reliable goalies.

Despite facing stiff competition, Shesterkin's remarkable skill set has earned him a respectable 6.56% of the vote. The goalie has a save percentage rate of .899% this season while conceding an average of 2.86 goals per game.

The league is currently blessed with an abundance of talent between the pipes. As the season progresses, fans can expect to witness more breathtaking saves and memorable performances from these elite goalies as they look to make a push for the playoffs.