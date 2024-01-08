Top 5 goaltenders with best odds of winning NHL's Vezina trophy in 2024 ft. Connor Hellebuyck

The 2023-24 NHL season is reaching the halfway point of the season, which is when contenders to win the major individual awards start to take shape. One award that will be coming down to the wire is the Vezina Trophy which is handed to the best goaltender.

Although plenty could change with half a season to go, here are the five contenders to win the Vezina Trophy

5 goalies with the best odds of winning NHL's Vezina Trophy

#5, Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin in action for the Rangers

Igor Shesterkin has been hailed as one of the best goalies in the NHL and continues to prove himself to the world. Shesterkin is +1600 to win the Vezina which represents a 5.9% chance.

This season, Shesterkin is 16-8 with a 2.75 GAA and a .908 SV%, but is a longshot due to the play of other goalies this season.

#4, Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill was a surprise last year as he led the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup and was rewarded with a multi-year deal to be the starting goalie.

Hill has continued to play well as he's 10-2-2 with a 1.93 GAA and a .933 SV%. Although his numbers are the best in the league, Hill's injury and missing games have hurt his Vezina chances.

Due to Hill only having 15 starts, he's +1300 to win the Vezina which represents a 7.1% chance of winning the award.

#3, Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot is third in Vezina odds

Cam Talbot has been one of the biggest surprise stories in the NHL this season. Talbot struggled mightily last season with the Ottawa Senators and ended up signing a one-year, $2 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Talbot was expected to split the net with Phoenix Copley, but he has become the starter and one of the best goalies in the NHL. This season, Talbot is 14-9-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .923 SV%.

Cam Talbot is +650 to win the Vezina which translates to a 13.3% chance of winning the award.

#2, Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko in action for the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks, like the Winnipeg Jets, have been a surprise this season and it is because of their goaltending.

Vancouver entered this season as a fringe playoff team but is currently leading the Pacific Division due to Thatcher Demko's play. The goaltender is 19-8-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Currently, Demko is second in odds at +350 which translates to a 22.2% chance of winning the Vezina.

#1, Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is currently the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy at +275 which translates to a 26.7% chance of winning the award.

Hellebuyck has been the main reason why the Winnipeg Jets have the best record in the NHL, as entering the season, the Jets were considered a borderline playoff team.

Hellebuyck is 20-6-3 with a 2.27 GAA and a .921 SV%. If the American can stay healthy and keep this play up, the Vezina is his to lose.