Top 5 greatest NHL All-Star performances of all-time ft. Wayne Gretzky, 1983

The NHL All-Star Game is set to go down this weekend in Toronto, and it's a weekend hockey fans always look forward to as it is a chance to see all the best players go up against each other, in what are usually high-scoring games.

But, in certain years, some players just stick out for their performances, so let's take a look at those.

Top 5 greatest NHL All-Star performances

#5. Dany Heatley, 2003

Dany Heatley has had many memorable All-Star moments, but his 2003 performance was likely his best.

Heatley was named game MVP as he recorded four goals and one assist for five points. He scored the Eastern Conference's first four goals, and despite his conference losing, he still was awarded MVP.

#4, Jakub Voracek, 2015

Jakub Voracek tied Mario Lemieux's record of six points in one NHL All-Star game, which is still tied today.

He had three goals and three assists as he helped lead Team Toews to a 17-12 win, the highest-scoring game in NHL All-Star Game history. Despite Voracek tying the record, he did not get MVP for the game which went to Ryan Johansen given the game was in Columbus, where he was playing.

#3, Mario Lemieux, 1988

Mario Lemieux is tied for the record for most points in one game with six, which is he accomplished in 1998.

Lemieux recorded three goals and three assists, including scoring the OT-winner to give the Wales Conference the win. Recording six total points, and being the game-winner, he was named MVP.

#2, Mike Gartner, 1993

Mike Gartner had a first period to remember at the 1993 NHL All-Star Game. He scored his first goal of the game in just 3:15 seconds, scoring again just 22 seconds later.

The New York Rangers forward ended up scoring three times and added an assist for four points in the first period, which is tied for most points in one period in All-Star Game history. He also ended up being named MVP for the All-Star Game.

#1, Wayne Gretzky, 1983

Anytime Wayne Gretzky participated in an NHL All-Star Game, he did something special. In 1983, he set a record for the All-Star Game that still lasts today.

In the third period of the game, Gretzky scored four goals, which still is the record for most points in one period, and most goals in one period. His four goals helped lead Team Campbell to a 9-3 win as they outscored Team Wales 6-1 in the final period.