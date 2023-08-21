Top 5 greatest Norwegians to grace the NHL ft. Mats Zuccarello

While Ice hockey's roots run deep in North America, players from all corners of the globe have left their mark on the National Hockey League (NHL). Norway, a nation known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage, has also contributed to the NHL's legacy through many talented players.

In this article, we'll explore the top 5 Norwegians to grace the NHL, featuring the remarkable career of Mats Zuccarello.

#1 Norwegian to play in the NHL is Mats Zuccarello

Mats Zuccarello, hailing from Oslo, Norway, is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Norwegian players to have ever stepped onto an NHL rink. Known for his incredible puck-handling skills and playmaking ability, Zuccarello earned the nickname "The Hobbit" for his small stature and immense heart.

After signing with the New York Rangers in 2010, Zuccarello quickly became a fan favorite and a vital part of the team's offense. His journey also led him to the Dallas Stars, where he continued to showcase his scoring touch and leadership on and off the ice.

#2 has the funniest nickname - "Shampoo"

Espen Knutsen, nicknamed "Shampoo," was one of the trailblazers for Norwegian players in the NHL. He made his debut with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1997, becoming the first Norwegian player to score in the league. Knutsen's versatility and skill made him a valuable asset during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he served as captain and earned the respect of his teammates.

#3 is a defenceman, Ole-Kristian Tollefsen

In the realm of defensive skills, Ole-Kristian Tollefsen stands tall as one of Norway's finest contributions to the League. Known for his physical play and defensive acumen, Tollefsen showcased his skills during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers. His tenacity and willingness to put his body on the line made him a respected figure in the league.

#4 on the list is Patrick Thoresen

Patrick Thoresen, a forward known for his two-way play, brought his talents to the League with the Edmonton Oilers and the Philadelphia Flyers. Hailing from Hamar, Norway, Thoresen's dedication to improving his game and his versatility as a player made him an asset to any team.

#5 is Andreas Martinsen

Andreas Martinsen made his presence felt in the League with his imposing physicality and hard-hitting style of play. With the Colorado Avalanche and later the Montreal Canadiens, Martinsen showcased his ability to energize his team and create space on the ice.