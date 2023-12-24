Top 5 Hart Trophy contenders in 2023-24 NHL season at Christmas ft Quinn Hughes, Nathan MacKinnon

As the NHL season reaches its Christmas checkpoint, the race for the prestigious Hart Trophy is captivating fans. This award, named after Dr. David Hart, signifies the league's recognition of the player deemed most valuable to their team throughout the regular season. With over 30 games completed by almost every team, standout performers emerged as contenders, showcasing skill, leadership and statistical dominance.

Top 5 Hart Trophy contenders in 2023-24

The 2023-24 NHL season has unveiled a dynamic lineup of Hart Trophy contenders. Nikita Kucherov leads the pack, and Nathan MacKinnon follows closely. Reigning champion Connor McDavid continues to dazzle with 44 points, while defenseman Quinn Hughes defies norms with 44 points, emphasizing his offensive impact from the blue line. Auston Matthews is not far behind with 41 points, boasting a remarkable 21.4 shooting percentage.

#1. Nikita Kucherov (TB, RW):

Kucherov has been a driving force for the Tampa Bay Lightning, showcasing goal-scoring and playmaking this season. With an impressive 23 goals and 34 assists in 34 games, he has contributed significantly to his team's success, accumulating 57 points. Kucherov's projected goal count is 134, and he stands as a strong contender for the Hart Trophy with a notable chance of winning.

#2. Nathan MacKinnon (COL, C):

MacKinnon, the linchpin of the Colorado Avalanche, has consistently shown his value. With 18 goals and 36 assists in 34 games, he has played a crucial role in his team's offensive production, amassing 54 points. MacKinnon's projected goals stand at 130.

#3. Connor McDavid (EDM, C):

The reigning Hart Trophy winner, McDavid, continues to dazzle with his exceptional skills. In 29 games, he has notched 12 goals and 32 assists, accumulating 44 points. McDavid's projected goal count (116) and rise after injury position him as a fan favorite for the Trophy.

#4. Quinn Hughes (VAN, D):

Hughes, a standout defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, has been pivotal on both ends of the ice. With ten goals and 34 assists in 35 games, he has showcased offensive skills, contributing to Canucks's success with a total of 44 points. Hughes' projected goals 103 and impact from the blue line make him a dark horse for the Hart Trophy.

#5. Auston Matthews (TOR, C):

Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs' goal-scoring maestro, has been a potent force. With 28 goals and 13 assists in 30 games, he has displayed remarkable scoring efficiency, accumulating 41 points. Matthews' 108 projected goal count is expected to rise.

As the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) evaluates candidates for the Hart Trophy, statistical achievements play a crucial role. However, beyond the numbers, factors like leadership and impact on team success also weigh in the decision-making process.