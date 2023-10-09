Top 5 highest-paid NHL defensemen feat. Rasmus Dahlin

Rasmus Dahlin just signed a new eight-year contract extension that will pay him $11 million a year.

Dahlin was drafted first overall by the Buffalo Sabres and is one of the top defensemen in the NHL. Although the deal won't kick in until the 2024-25 NHL season, but when it does, the Swede will see himself be one of the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

However, for now, Dahlin is only making $6 million which puts him well outside the top-10 list. But, where does he sit once the deal kicks in?

#1 Erik Karlsson, $11.5 million

Erik Karlsson is the highest-paid defenseman

Erik Karlsson signed an eight-year, $92 million deal in 2019 with the San Jose Sharks that pays him $11.5 million, which is still the highest figure for a defenseman in the NHL.

Karlsson did win the Norris last year as the top defenseman in the NHL, so he is living up to his contract. He was also traded this summer to the Pittsburgh Penguins, as he looks to continue his success there.

#2 Drew Doughty, $11 million (tied)

Drew Doughty has four years left on his deal

Drew Doughty was the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL until Erik Karlsson signed his deal.

Doughty inked an eight-year, $88 million extension in 2018 to keep him with the Los Angeles Kings, which pays him $11 million a season. He's entering the fifth year of the contract this season.

#2 Rasmus Dahlin, $11 million (tied)

When Rasmus Dahlin's contract kicks in next season, it will have him tied for second.

Dahlin has skated in 355 games and has recorded 233 points. Last season with the Buffalo Sabres, he put up 73 points in 78 games.

#4 Zach Werenski, $9.583 million

Zach Werenski enters the second year of his deal

Zach Werenski comes in on fourth this list, making $9,583,333 a season.

Werenski signed the deal in 2021 and is entering the second year of the six-year deal. Last season, Werenski played in just 13 games due to injury but is a top defenseman in the NHL.

#5, Adam Fox, Seth Jones & Charlie McAvoy, $9.5 million (tied)

Rounding out the fifth spot is a three-way tie between Adam Fox of the New York Rangers, Seth Jones of the Chicago Blackhawks and Charle McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, as all three are making $9.5 million.

Fox signed his deal in November 2021 and he has six years left on his contract. Jones, meanwhile, inked his deal in July of 2021 and has seven years left.

Finally, Charlie McAvoy signed his contract in October 2021 and has seven years left.