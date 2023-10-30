Top 5 interesting Heritage Classic facts feat. second-coldest NHL outdoor game

The NHL Heritage Classic is a series of regular-season outdoor games that have captured the hearts of hockey fans worldwide. These games take place in football stadiums across Canada, creating a unique spectacle that celebrates the rich history of the sport. As we delve into the world of outdoor hockey in the Great White North, let's explore five intriguing facts about the Heritage Classic.

Five intriguing facts about the Heritage Classic

#1 Second-Coldest NHL Outdoor Game

The inaugural Heritage Classic in 2003, hosted at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium, holds the distinction of being the second-coldest NHL outdoor game at puck drop. The temperature at that fateful moment was a bone-chilling 0°F (-18°C). The frigid environment added an extra layer of excitement to the game, emphasizing the players' resilience and the enduring passion of the fans.

#2 Multiple Venues with Outdoor Game History

A select few venues across the NHL have had the honor of hosting multiple regular-season outdoor games. These include Yankee Stadium, Heinz Field, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, and Fenway Park. In an exciting development, Commonwealth Stadium and MetLife Stadium are set to join this exclusive list in the 2023-24 season, making them the latest additions to the rich outdoor hockey tradition.

#3 The World's Largest Mobile Rink Refrigeration Unit

The Heritage Classic spares no expense to ensure that the ice conditions are perfect for the players. To achieve this, the NHL employs a massive mobile rink refrigeration unit, measuring a whopping 53 feet in length. This specialized equipment is designed to maintain the ideal ice surface, even in the challenging outdoor conditions that Heritage Classic games are known for.

#4 An Army of Ice Pans

Beneath the ice at Commonwealth Stadium, where some of the most memorable Heritage Classic games have been held, lies an impressive array of 243 ice pans. These pans, each measuring 30" x 340" in size, work in harmony to provide the necessary support and insulation to keep the ice from melting. The attention to detail is staggering, ensuring that the game's quality remains consistent.

#5 Massive Refrigeration Trailer

When it comes to preserving the ice in a football stadium during the Classic game, a standard refrigerator won't do. A specially designed refrigeration trailer is used to keep the ice cool and the game going. With a capacity of 300 tons, this trailer is a testament to the NHL's commitment to delivering the best possible outdoor hockey experience.

The extreme weather conditions, unique venues, and unparalleled preparation make these games truly special. With a rich history and an exciting future, the NHL Classic continues to be a celebration of Canada's love for the game of hockey, all while showcasing the extraordinary efforts behind the scenes to make these games a reality.