Top 5 Jewish NHL players of all-time ft. Mathieu Schneider

In the illustrious history of the NHL, a handful of exceptional Jewish players have left an indelible mark on the ice.

From clutch goal scorers to defensive players, these stars have not only shown their abilities but also become symbols of pride for the global Jewish community. Here, we will list the names and accomplishments of these elite players, including the legendary Mathieu Schneider.

Top 5 Jewish NHL players

Bob Nystrom

Born: October 10, 1952

Nationality: Swedish–Canadian

Position: Right Winger

Bob Nystrom, a former right winger for the New York Islanders (1972–1986), scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal in the 1980 Finals, launching the Islanders' four consecutive championships.

Known for his toughness and loyalty, Nystrom played without a helmet during an era transitioning to mandatory headgear. His legacy extends beyond the ice, with his son Eric carrying on the family tradition in professional hockey.

Jason Zucker

Born: January 16, 1992

Nationality: American

Position: Left Winger

Jason Zucker, currently with the Arizona Coyotes, gained recognition for his collegiate success at the University of Denver and international achievements.

He won gold and bronze medals at the 2010 and 2011 World Juniors, respectively. Drafted in 2010 by the Minnesota Wild, Zucker's skills and dedication have made him a notable figure in the league.

Michael Cammalleri

Born: June 8, 1982

Nationality: Canadian

Position: Forward

Michael Cammalleri, a skilled forward, played 15 seasons for five teams, leaving an indelible mark.

His notable achievements include scoring the first regular-season goal in an NHL game played in Europe (2007) and contributing to significant moments with the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens.

Cammalleri's international success includes winning bronze and silver at the World Junior Championships (2001, 2002) and gold at the 2007 Men's World Ice Hockey Championships.

Mathieu Schneider

Born: June 12, 1969

Nationality: American

Position: Defenseman

Mathieu Schneider, an accomplished offensive defenseman, played 1,289 games with ten teams, winning the Stanley Cup with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

Post-retirement, he joined the NHLPA, working on rule adjustments related to headshots and boarding. Schneider's contributions extend to his role as a special assistant to the NHLPA executive director.

Andre Burakovsky

Born: February 9, 1995

Nationality: Swedish

Position: Forward

Andre Burakovsky, currently playing for the Seattle Kraken, has achieved Stanley Cup success with both the Washington Capitals (2018) and the Colorado Avalanche (2022).

Drafted by the Capitals in 2013, Burakovsky's versatility as a forward has contributed to his team's championship victories, solidifying his place among the top Jewish players in the NHL.