Top 5 landing spots for Sidney Crosby if legendary Penguins star gets traded ft. Boston Bruins

Sidney Crosby will most likely spend his entire NHL career with the only team he's ever played for: the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, after an offseason when they went out to retool the lineup for one last shot at a Stanley Cup with their aging lineup, the results have been underwhelming.

After 45 games, the team is 21-17-7 but sits over six points out of a wildcard spot. Moreover, the Penguins became the first team in NHL history to surrender a powerplay goal to an opponent that didn't register a man advantage shot on goal.

Even though this won't be the year the team captures their sixth championship, many wonder when the franchise, led by Kyle Dubas, begins to break up the roster and kickstart a flown-blow rebuild.

Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux

Considering Crosby is a Penguins legend, often compared to the great Mario Lemieux, it's fair to say that his future will be his call and whether he wants to be part of a rebuild or chase another championship.

Although only five teams could afford to undertake half of his $8.7 million contract, those teams are rebuilding and wouldn't be the clubs where he'd want to go to finish his career.

However, suppose the future first-ballot Hall of Famer became available. In that case, everyone can bet that the other 31 teams would be willing to mortgage the present and the future to acquire Crosby, who would immediately improve their lineups.

So, if Crosby became available, which Stanley Cup contender would he fit with? Let's take a look.

Top 5 landing spots for Sidney Crosby if the legendary Penguins star gets traded

#1. Tampa Bay Lighting

After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021, it is safe to say that the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the best teams this decade. Although they hang around the playoff picture heading into the NHL All-Star break, the Lightning are less dominant than in previous years.

Adding someone of Crosby's pedigree, with three championship rings of his own, would complement an offensive attack led by Nikita Kucherov and fellow Canadian Steven Stamkos. Of course, the Lightning can't afford him, but if the money worked out, he would make them an instant favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Realistically, Crosby jumping ship to Tampa Bay only makes sense because they are one or two veteran skaters away from reaching the mountaintop again.

#2. Colorado Avalanche

Crosby already has a deep connection with the Colorado Avalanche, sharing a birthplace with Art Ross and Hart Trophy favorite Nathan MacKinnon. Whether sharing the screen in Tim Hortons' commercials or spending the summers together back home growing the game, these two superstars have a close bond. So why not play together before it's too late?

Nova Scotia NHLers Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon

Even though both former Stanley Cup champions are centers, the Avalanche could easily slot him onto the second line and give them a formidable 1-2 punch down the middle. Like every team on this list, Colorado would have to get creative in their package offer, but acquiring him for a playoff drive would give the Avalanche the best chances of winning another title, their second since 2022.

#3. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers may be on the verge of history at the time of writing this article with a 15-game win streak, but they still lack a veteran with Stanley Cup experience who can still perform. Recently, they brought Corey Perry to Alberta, but he's a bottom-six guy who won't net 80 points.

Moreover, bringing in a leader like Crosby would take some of the pressure off Connor McDavid, who is the face of the franchise. Although it takes an entire team to win and lose, everything comes back to McDavid and his nightly performance.

Overall, the Oilers are stronger in January than in October, but to compete with the top teams in the NHL and to win the Stanley Cup, they could use a skater to keep everyone grounded while holding them accountable in the season's most important games.

#4. Winnipeg Jets

Over the summer, it appeared the Winnipeg Jets would be dealing away Mike Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck as both franchise pillars were set to become free agents. However, each player agreed to lengthy extensions and is guiding the team to their first-ever top finish in the NHL standings.

Although the weather is a significant deterrent for anyone who wants to relocate to Winnipeg, the Jets are on the verge of contending for their first Stanley Cup. Considering a Canadian franchise hasn't won the Silver Chalice since 1993, this year's club is close to ending that streak.

Since Scheifele is usually the Jets' top-line center, currently sidelined with an injury, Crosby would be a second-line option and is a veteran with a championship pedigree that could help end a country's quest to bring back the game's most coveted prize.

#5. Boston Bruins

Crosby could join an Eastern Conference rival, the Boston Bruins, in what would be deemed one of the least likely scenarios. Throughout his legendary career, he's battled the Bruins in the regular season and the playoffs.

Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby

Since Boston lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, the team has plummeted down the rankings in the faceoff circle and currently has Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as the top two centers. Adding him gives them the only missing ingredient necessary to win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2011.

Statistically, he is one of the top faceoff men in the NHL, and he'd instantly become the top guy on the Bruins; plus, he would have a chance to skate with Brad Marchand, who also grew up in Nova Scotia.

Despite being rivals, Boston would be an ideal landing spot for Crosby, who would need another Stanley Cup winner in the dressing room.

