Top 5 moments in NHL Winter Classic history ft. Corey Perry’s walk of shame

The annual NHL Winter Classic is set to take place on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Winter Classic began in 2008 on New Year's Day, and it was an outdoor game, which became a must-watch for NHL fans.

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights, and ahead of the game, here are the top five moments in Winter Classic history.

Top 5 NHL Winter Classic moments

#1. Crosby's shootout winner

The first NHL Winter Classic took place on Jan. 1, 2008, as the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Buffalo Sabres.

The first Winter Classic was a spectacle as it was snowing, with the game being back and forth. The game was tied 1-1 and needed a shootout to decide the game.

At the time, then-20-year-old captain Sidney Crosby went five-hole to score a goal on Ryan Miller to give Pittsburgh the win.

#2. Marco Strurm's OT winner

In the 2010 NHL Winter Classic, the Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

The Bruins tied the game at 1 with less than three minutes to go in the third period, as Mark Recchi scored on the power play.

For the second time in three years, the NHL Winter Classic went to OT and Strum scored the winner to send the fans at Fenway Park home happy.

#3. Lundqvist denies Briere on penalty shot

In the 2012 NHL Winter Classic, the New York Rangers were taking on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers trailed by one goal with 20 seconds left, when Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh was whistled for closing his hand on the puck in the crease, which gave Philadelphia a penalty shot.

The Flyers sent out Briere for the penalty shot when Henrik Lundqvist made the stop which secured the Rangers a 3-2 win.

#4. Corey Perry's walk of shame

One of the funnier incidents happened in the 2021 NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

Just 38 seconds into his first shift, Corey Perry hit Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis with an elbow to the head. Perry was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct, and the walk to the locker room took almost as long as the 38 seconds he played.

#5. Troy Brouwer's game-winner

At the 2015 NHL Winter Classic, the Washington Capitals got out to a 2-0 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago ended up tying the game in the second period, and it was deadlock until Capitals forward Troy Brouwer scored the OT winner in 12.9 seconds.