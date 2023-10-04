Top 5 NHL breakout candidates to look out for in 2023-2024 season ft. Kirby Dach

The 2023-24 NHL season is nearly upon us.

Every year, a player seemingly comes out of nowhere to have an incredible season. Or, a player who struggled the year before returns to form and reaches an All-Star level.

Here are five players who look like they are finally ready to break out.

#5. Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes

Matias Maccelli had a solid rookie season

Matias Maccelli has a sneaky good rookie season with the Arizona Coyotes.

The left winger had 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 points in just 64 games. He's entering his second full season in the NHL and should have a much bigger role with the Coyotes. If Maccelli can stay healthy, he can easily be a 60-point player in the NHL and become one of Arizona's top offensive players.

#4. Jakob Pelletier, Calgary Flames

Jakob Pelletier only played in 24 games last season

Jakob Pelletier was drafted 26th overall in 2019 and finally made his NHL debut last year as he skated in 24 games and recorded seven points. However, he did show some promise in the AHL that he can score at a high level.

Entering this season, he's expected to play on a line with Nazem Kadri, which should allow Pelletier to get plenty of goals from Kadri's playmaking.

#3. Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning

Tanner Jeannot is set for his first full season in Tampa Bay

Tanner Jeannot was acquired for a king's ransom by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Nashville Predators at the trade deadline. In Tampa Bay, Jeannot struggled early and then suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup.

Now, entering the new season, Jeannot is fully healthy and expected to get a reasonably prominent role with the Lightning. He has proven he can score in the league, and now that he has some chemistry with his teammates, Jeannot could be in for a big year.

#2. Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Brown played in only four games last year

Connor Brown signed a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers and could very well be one of the best bounce-back/breakout players this season.

Brown played in only four games last year after suffering an ACL injury that required surgery. In the off-season, he signed with the Oilers to reunite with his junior teammate Connor McDavid.

In junior, McDavid and Brown had a ton of chemistry, so they will be on the same line in Edmonton. Just being on the same line as McDavid should translate into plenty of points.

#1. Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach enters his second year in Montreal

Kirby Dach was drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019, and after three seasons, he was traded last summer to the Montreal Canadiens.

The trade was a big surprise, and in his first year in Montreal, Dach recorded 38 points in 54 games. Injuries have been an issue for Dach, but if he can stay healthy, he could be a 60+ point player in the NHL.