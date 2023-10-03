Top 5 NHL coaches entering 2023/24 season ft. Rod Brind’Amour

The 2023-24 NHL season is only a week away, with the opening night scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. Fans are excited to see their favorite teams back in action after a long wait.

The excitement, however, is not limited to the players and teams. Fans wait in anticipation to see who will have the best year as a coach and what game plan will be employed in the brand-new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the five NHL coaches entering the 2023-24 season:

Top 5 NHL coaches entering 2023/24 season

#5. Pete DeBoer - Dallas Stars

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars - Game Three

DeBoer, in his coaching career, has coached multiple teams. Following his dismissal from the Vegas Golden Knights, DeBoer was hired by the Dallas Stars as their new coach.

In his first year, the Dallas Stars reached the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to the eventual champions, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL, and each year they're inching closer to lifting the coveted Cup.

So, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Stars finally win the championship under DeBoer.

#4. Jon Cooper - Tampa Bay Lightning

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four

Cooper is one of the best NHL coaches entering the 2023-24 season. He was hired as the coach of the Bolts in the 2012-13 season, making him the longest-serving coach in the league. Moreover, he's the type of guy who is loved and respected by everyone in the locker room.

Cooper helped the Bolts win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. The last season, however, saw the Lightning lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round. Nevertheless, having a talented roster combined with Cooper's game plan, the Lightning are always in the conversation of legitimate title contenders.

Cooper's coached the Bolts in 797 games, going 480-250-67 with a .593 win percentage.

#3. Bruce Cassidy - Vegas Golden Knights

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

Cassidy was fired by the Boston Bruins after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

He was named the new head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights only a week after he was fired. Cassidy proved to be lucky for the franchise, as he led the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup title.

However, repeating the same feat for the second time will be difficult for Vegas' boss. Notably, though, the way he's planted a winning mentality in the dressing room is truly remarkable.

#2. Jim Montgomery - Boston Bruins

2023 NHL Awards - Show

After Cassidy was fired in 2022, the Boston Bruins appointed Jim Montgomery as their new coach. His first season at the franchise saw the Bruins etch their names in the history books by achieving an outstanding record of 135 points (65-12-5).

This speaks volumes about Montgomery's abilities. However, despite a historic season, he was unable to assist his side in the playoffs, as the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NHL playoffs by the Florida Panthers.

#1. Rod Brind'Amour - Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers - Game Three

Rod Brind'Amour has been the Hurricanes coach since the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes have made the playoffs every year since his appointment. Last season, though, Carolina was swept by Florida in the Eastern Conference Finals.

So far, Brind'Amour has coached in 370 games and has a 226-107-37 record with a .508 win percentage. The Hurricanes have been legitimate Cup contenders every year under Brind'Amour, and it would not be surprising to see the 53-year-old finally winning his first Stanley Cup this time around.