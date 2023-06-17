Top 5 NHL father-son duos of all-time ft. the Tkachuk, Nylander families & more

The NHL has a rich tradition of father-son legacies, and as each NHL Draft unfolds, we witness the continuation of exceptional talent being passed down through generations. It's proof of the enduring family tradition within the league.

To commemorate the upcoming Father's Day, here are some of the NHL's notable father and son duos, focusing on the top five pairs where the son is currently an active player.

#1. Keith Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk's impact in the NHL

Both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are the offspring of Keith Tkachuk, a former prominent power forward who achieved induction into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame. Keith had a remarkable 18-season career in the NHL, during which he amassed 538 goals and 1,065 points across 1,201 games.

Matthew Tkachuk, who is currently 25 years old, is in his seventh NHL season. He spent six seasons playing for the Calgary Flames before being traded to the Florida Panthers last year. Throughout his career, Matthew has scored 174 goals and accumulated 435 points in 472 games.

Meanwhile, Brady Tkachuk, the younger brother at the age of 23, is currently in his fifth season with the Ottawa Senators. He assumed the role of team captain for the second consecutive year. In his 319 games played, Brady has managed to net 105 goals and collect 233 points.

#2. Michael Nylander's stellar career and legacy, son William shines with Toronto Maple Leafs

After spending eight seasons with the Leafs, William has shown consistent growth as a dependable and adaptable goal-scorer. Throughout his time in Toronto, the 26-year-old forward has scored 159 goals and accumulated 390 points in 483 games. There is potential for him to surpass his father, Michael Nylander, who had a successful 15-season NHL career, scoring 209 goals and amassing 679 points in 920 games.

#3. Paul and Sam Reinhart's legacy of exceptional skill and success

Following a seven-season tenure with the Buffalo Sabres, Sam Reinhart was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2021. As a 27-year-old center, he has achieved a notable record of 180 goals and 226 assists, accumulating 406 points over 576 games played.

Comparatively, his father, Paul Reinhart, had an 11-season League career as a defenseman known for his skill in moving the puck. Paul concluded his career with 133 goals and 426 assists, totaling 559 points in 648 games.

#4. Tie Domi's legacy as an NHL Enforcer and Max Domi's scoring prowess in the NHL

Tie Domi was a renowned fighter in NHL history and accumulated an impressive 3,515 penalty minutes over 16 seasons and 1,020 games. Alongside his fighting skills, Tie also played as a right wing on the third and fourth lines, particularly during his 12-year tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he gained a loyal fan base.

In comparison, Max Domi, Tie's son, has not amassed as many penalty minutes as his father. However, Max has achieved higher scoring numbers in a shorter span of games. While Tie accumulated 104 goals and 245 points throughout his career, Max has already scored 114 goals and earned 344 points in just 542 games. This includes four seasons with 44 or more points, with his best season being 2018-19, during which he recorded a career-high 72 points.

Tie Domi was known for his role as an enforcer and a hard-working forward who understood and excelled in his specific role.

On the other hand, Max has found success as a playmaker, often playing significant minutes in the top six for various teams such as the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, and currently the Chicago Blackhawks.

#5. Tyson Barrie, dynamic defenseman who followed in his father's footsteps

Tyson Barrie, selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the 2009 draft, has enjoyed a successful career playing for the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and his current team, the Edmonton Oilers. Tyson's father, Len Barrie, also had a stint in the League.

Len played as a center for the Philadelphia Flyers, Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings across seven seasons between 1989-90 and 2000-01. In his 184 career games, he amassed 19 goals and 45 assists, totaling 64 points. Later, Len became part of the ownership group for the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2008 to 2010.

Now in his 12th NHL season, Tyson has far surpassed his father's on-ice accomplishments. Known for his ability to move the puck effectively, Tyson has scored 100 goals and contributed 367 assists, accumulating a total of 467 points in 728 games. Impressively, he has achieved three seasons with 53 or more points and six seasons with 41 or more points.

Poll : 0 votes