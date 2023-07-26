Top 5 NHL Free Agents remaining feat. Patrick Kane

As the NHL's free agency period heats up, fans and teams eagerly anticipate the potential signing of some of the league's top talents. With the market boasting an array of skilled players, there are some yet to be signed.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at five standout NHL free agents. From scoring prowess to solid goaltending, these players bring a diverse set of skills to the table.

1. Patrick Kane, right winger, tops the list of NHL free agents

Patrick Kane, 34, orchestrated a significant deadline trade from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers. Despite undergoing hip surgery that may keep him out until December, the future Hall of Famer is open to staying in New York, but the team has other veteran forwards in place. Kane's rehab progress is promising, and he's hopeful. The market's response to his injury remains uncertain.

2. Jonathan Toews, Center

Jonathan Toews, 35, faces uncertainty regarding his future. After battling health issues for three years, the three-time Stanley Cup champion may need to sign a cost-effective, bonus-heavy contract if he wants to continue playing. Despite his recent struggles, Toews' skill and leadership could attract interest from teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

3. Vladimir Tarasenko, Right winger

Vladimir Tarasenko, 31, has not rescinded his year-old trade demand, leading to his rental to the New York Rangers ahead of the trade deadline. Although he enjoyed his time with the Rangers, Tarasenko's next contract is unlikely to fit within their salary cap constraints.

He's been linked to several teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken. Speculation also surrounds a potential fit with the Florida Panthers.

4. Matt Dumba, Defenseman

Matt Dumba, 28, remains a sought-after defenseman in the trade market, but Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has been adamant about not settling for anything less than a comparable return.

Despite mutual interest, economic constraints are leading Dumba to explore other options in free agency. As the only UFA defenseman under 30 who shoots right and logs 21 minutes per game, he has garnered interest from many NHL teams.

5. Martin Jones, Goaltender

Martin Jones, 33, enters free agency after an eventful season with the Seattle Kraken, helping them secure their first playoff berth with a winning record of 27-13-3 in 48 games. However, his other performance metrics, like a .887 save percentage, weren't as impressive. To find a new team, Jones may have to accept a pay cut and transition to his fourth NHL franchise.