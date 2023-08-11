Top 5 NHL goalies with most wins under their belt feat. Marc-Andre Fleury

The role of NHL goalies is nothing short of crucial which can make a difference between a victory and a defeat in every match on the ice. Among the elites in this category is none other than Marc-Andre Fleury, who is a true legend of the crease. Let's dive into the world of NHL goaltending and explore the top five goalies with the most wins.

#1 Martin Brodeur, the NHL goalie with the most wins:

With an astonishing 691 career wins, Martin Brodeur holds the record for the most wins in the NHL goalies' history. A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the New Jersey Devils, Brodeur's consistency and longevity make his record almost untouchable.

#2 Patrick Roy:

Another iconic name in the list of NHL goalies, Patrick Roy comes in second place with 551 career wins. Roy's dynamic style of play and his ability to elevate his performance in high-pressure situations earned him four Stanley Cups and numerous accolades throughout his career.

#3 Marc Andre-Fleury:

With 544 career wins and still active in the league, Marc-Andre Fleury has solidified his place as one of the all-time great NHL goalies. His journey from the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he won three Stanley Cups, to his current tenure with the Minnesota Wild has been a testament to his skill and leadership on and off the ice.

Fleury's signature style, characterized by lightning-quick glove saves and an uncanny ability to track the puck, has endeared him to fans across the league. As Fleury continues to etch his name in the record books, the hockey world anticipates whether he can surpass Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy being on the list and claim the top spot for himself.

#4 Roberto Luongo:

Roberto Luongo, often heralded for his exceptional athleticism and quick reflexes, secures the third spot with 489 career wins. His time with the Vancouver Canucks showcased his incredible skill with a .919 career save percentage until retirement. The hockey star remains one of the most beloved goaltenders of his generation.

#5 Ed Belfour:

Ed Belfour, known for his intense focus and determination on the ice, takes the fourth position with 484 career wins in the list of NHL goalies. Belfour's unconventional style and acrobatic save percentage of .906 made him a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, among other teams. With his exceptional prowess on the ice, former goalie Ed Belfour led the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup finals and secured the trophy in 1999.