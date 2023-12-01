Top 5 NHL goals scored by goaltenders ft. Tristan Jerry

Tristan Jarry accomplished a rare feat in the NHL on Thursday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender scored a goal on the empty net.

Goalie goals are extremely rare, so when they happen, the team and fans go crazy. However, the goals do happen, so let's take a look at the five best goalie goals, including Jarry's from Thursday night.

Top 5 NHL goals scored by goalies

#1 Linus Ullmark, 2023

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scored against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 25, 2023. Ullmark got the puck as three Canucks players were skating towards him.

Instead of passing it to a teammate or dumping it, Ullmark flicked it super high in the air over all the player's heads. The puck bounced at the hashmark and went in for an incredible goalie goal.

#2 Martin Brodeur

Martin Brodeur has scored three times. He scored his first in the 1997 playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens.

He netted for a second time in 2000 against the Philadelphia Flyers - but that was an own goal credited to Brodeur, as a Flyers skater put it into the net.

The third and final goal of his career came in 2013 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's the only goalie in NHL history to score three goals.

#3 Mike Smith

Mike Smith scored his lone career goal with 0.1 seconds left against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 19, 2013.

Smith was in the net for the Phoenix Coyotes who were up 4-2 in the game. The puck got put on the net, which he gloved and immediately put it on the ice and fired it towards the goal. It ended up crossing the line with 0.1 seconds left for an incredible goalie goal.

#4 Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry became the latest goalie to score, as he recorded the feat on Nov. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the Lightning dumped the puck in, Jarry got it just outside of his net and went down on one knee to fire a shot toward the empty net. The puck landed right after the blue line and cruised into the empty net for his first career NHL goal.

#5 Evgeni Nabokov

Evgeni Nabokov scored his goalie goal on Mar. 10, 2002, against the Vancouver Canucks while playing for the San Jose Sharks.

Nabokov made a glove save and immediately thought about passing the puck to his defender. However, in a split second, he fired the puck toward the empty net and got the goalie goal.