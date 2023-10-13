Top 5 NHL goaltenders with most career shutouts ft. Martin Brodeur

Throughout the rich history of the NHL, many goaltenders have left an indelible mark on the game. Their ability to stand tall between the pipes and keep the puck out of the net is nothing short of remarkable. In the pantheon of great netminders, five legends have etched their names in the record books with the most shutouts in NHL history:

The Legends of the Crease: NHL's Top Five Goalies in Shutouts

#1. Martin Brodeur (125 Shutouts)

The undisputed king of shutouts in NHL history, Martin Brodeur redefined the role of a goaltender. Spending the majority of his illustrious career with the New Jersey Devils, Brodeur accumulated an astonishing 125 shutouts. His incredible puck-handling skills and positional play made him a force to be reckoned with. Not only is he the shutout leader, but he also boasts numerous other records, including most wins in a season.

#2. Terry Sawchuk (103 Shutouts)

Terry Sawchuk's legacy as one of the greatest goalies in NHL history is firmly cemented with 103 shutouts. Sawchuk's career spanned several iconic franchises, including the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. Known for his stoic demeanor and remarkable reflexes, he set the standard for generations of goalies to come.

#3. George Hainsworth (94 Shutouts)

George Hainsworth may not be as well-known to modern hockey fans, but his legacy endures as the third-best shutout artist in NHL history. Remarkably, Hainsworth achieved this feat in just nine seasons from 1926 to 1937, making his accomplishments all the more impressive. His contributions to the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1920s and 30s solidified his place among the all-time greats.

#4. Glenn Hall (84 Shutouts)

Glenn Hall, known as "Mr. Goalie," earned his spot on this esteemed list with 84 shutouts. He played for the Detroit Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues during his storied career. Hall was renowned for his acrobatic style and remarkable consistency, earning him numerous accolades, including the Conn Smythe Trophy and three Vezina Trophies.

#5. Jacques Plante (82 Shutouts)

Jacques Plante, a goaltending pioneer, rounds out the top five with 82 shutouts. Renowned for his innovative use of the mask and butterfly style, Plante was a true trailblazer in the art of goaltending. He enjoyed successful stints with the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs during his remarkable career.

The list of top goaltenders in NHL history could go on, with countless legends who have left an indelible mark on the game. It's worth noting that the closest active player to cracking this prestigious list is Marc-Andre Fleury, who currently sits in 12th place with 73 shutouts, a testament to his enduring excellence in the crease.