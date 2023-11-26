top 5 NHL goaltenders in line for Vezina trophy in 2023-24 season so far

The 2023-24 NHL season is well underway, and the race for the prestigious Vezina Trophy is heating up. As the last line of defense on the ice, the goaltenders mentioned below have emerged as early frontrunners for the coveted award.

Top 5 NHL Vezina Trophy contenders

#5. Cam Talbot - Los Angeles Kings

Cam Talbot, the experienced netminder with a journeyman's resume, is in the Vezina conversation again. Currently, with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, Talbot has rejuvenated his career, going 7-3-1 in his first 11 appearances. His 2.21 goals-against average and .923 save percentage outshine his career averages. Talbot's past success, including a fourth-place finish in Vezina voting in 2016-17, coupled with the Kings' strong performance, keeps him in contention for the trophy.

#4. Tristan Jarry - Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry, a familiar name in Vezina conversations, is back in the mix for the early rankings. Despite signing a long-term deal with the Penguins, Jarry faced criticism for his 2022-23 season, marked by career-worst goals-against average and save percentage. However, the veteran goaltender has turned things around in the current season. He has a 2.31 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in his first 11 starts.

#3. Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko's journey to becoming Vancouver's go-to goaltender has been swift. After a standout 2021-22 season, the 2022-23 campaign saw him face challenges, limiting him to 32 starts and 14 wins. However, Demko bounced back this season, contributing to Canucks' success with a 7-3 record. His goals-against average of 1.96 and a save percentage of .935 in 10 starts showcase his elite skills. Demko's rapid ascent to the NHL's goaltending elite positions him as a worthy Vezina Trophy contender.

#2. Adin Hill: Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill's rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. From a third-stringer to a crucial player in Vegas, Hill was pivotal to the Golden Knights' championship run last season. He continued to display his excellent form, going 7-1-1 in nine games in 2023-24. Hill boasts the second-best goals-against average in the league at 1.75 and the third-best save percentage at .939.

#1. Jeremy Swayman: Boston Bruins

Boston's Jeremy Swayman, a goaltender with an excellent track record, leads the pack. Fresh-off sharing the William M. Jennings Trophy in the previous NHL season, Swayman has continued his stellar performance. In his first seven games of 2023-24, he has six wins, an overtime loss, a league-best goals-against average of 1.69 and a save percentage of .944.