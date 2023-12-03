Top 5 NHL goaltenders who have played the most minutes in 2023-24

The NHL season of 2023-24 has been an exciting and fast-paced journey, showcasing the exceptional skills of the league's top goaltenders. Among the various statistics that reflect a goalie's performance, one crucial aspect is the total minutes played.

Here, we will highlight the top 5 NHL goaltenders who have logged the most minutes during the current season and delve into their remarkable contributions to their respective teams.

Top 5 NHL goaltenders who have logged the most minutes

#1. Alexandar Georgiev (Colorado Avalanche):

With an impressive 1121 minutes played, Alexandar Georgiev has been a notable presence in the Colorado Avalanche net. The 27-year-old goaltender has displayed consistent form, boasting a save percentage of .899 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.89.

His exceptional performances have played a pivotal role in the Avalanche's success this season, as they continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the league.

#2. Jonas Johansson (Tampa Bay Lightning):

Jonas Johansson has been a key figure for the Tampa Bay Lightning, accumulating 1099 minutes on the ice. The Swedish goaltender has faced 583 shots, maintaining a save percentage of .892 and a GAA of 3.44.

Johansson's resilience between the pipes has been crucial for the Lightning, contributing to their strong position in the standings.

#3. Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets):

The Winnipeg Jets have relied heavily on the talents of Connor Hellebuyck, who has logged an impressive 1083 minutes on the ice. Hellebuyck's remarkable save percentage of .912 and a GAA of 2.49 highlight his ability to keep his team competitive in tight matchups.

The 30-year-old goaltender's performances have been instrumental in the Jets' success this season.

#4. Sergei Bobrovsky (Florida Panthers):

Sergei Bobrovsky has been a rock for the Florida Panthers, recording 1071 minutes played. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner boasts a save percentage of .912 and a stellar GAA of 2.41.

Bobrovsky's experience and skill have been crucial for the Panthers as they aim to make a deep playoff run and replicate their last season's performance.

#5. Thatcher Demko (Vancouver Canucks):

Rounding out the top 5 is Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks, who has played an astonishing 1062 minutes. Demko has been a standout performer with a remarkable .924 save percentage and a GAA of 2.26.

The 27-year-old goaltender's exceptional play has kept the Canucks competitive, and his ability to make key saves has been a defining factor for his team.

As the NHL season progresses, these goaltenders continue to showcase their skills and resilience in the face of intense competition. Minutes played shows a goalie's endurance, and these top 5 netminders have proven their ability to stand tall and deliver for their teams when it matters most.