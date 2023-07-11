Top 5 NHL players with the highest salaries ahead of 2023/24 season

The NHL salary cap hasn't increased as much as many expected over the past couple of seasons, but some players earn well over $10 million in salary.

With the cap expected to increase after this season, it's expected Autson Matthews will become the highest-paid player ever. However, entering this season, Nathan MacKinnon is set to be the highest-paid player as he will make $12.6 million next season.

Let's take a look at the top-five salaries ahead of the 23-24 NHL season.

1. Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon was always taking less money so the Colorado Avalanche could get a better team but once the Avs won the Stanley Cup, he got a new deal and became the highest-paid player.

MacKinnon signed an eight-year deal worth just over $100 million which translates to $12.6 million per year.

Last season, MacKinnon played in 71 games and recorded 111 points and remains one of the best players in the NHL.

2. Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid will make $12.5 million next season

Connor McDavid was the highest-paid player for a few years but after MacKinnon's contract, the Edmonton Oilers star dropped to second.

McDavid is arguably the best player in the NHL and is set to make $12.5 million next season and has three seasons left on his deal. Once his contract ends, McDavid will once again be the highest-paid player as the cap will go up a ton by the time the contract is over.

Last year, Connor McDavid recorded 153 points in 82 games and won the Hart Trophy.

3. Artemi Panarin

Artemi Panarin will be making $11,642,857 next season as the winger is entering the fifth year of a seven-year deal he signed with the New York Rangers.

Panarin signed the contract ahead of the 2019-20 season and in the first year of the deal, he recorded 95 points. Although Panarin hasn't recorded 100 points, he did record 92 last year and 96 the year prior, and is a key figure for the Rangers' success.

4. Auston Matthews

Auston Matthews enters the final year of his deal

Auston Matthews will be fourth on this list entering the 2023-24 NHL season, but likely will top this list for the 2024-25 season.

Matthews enters the final year of his deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs and is set to make $11,640,250 for the upcoming season. The American forward had a bit of a down season last year after recording 60 goals and 105 points the year prior.

5. Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson is the lone defenseman on this list as he will be making $11,640,250 for the upcoming season with the San Jose Sharks.

Karlsson is the reigning Norris Trophy winner and recorded 101 points last season. However, his contract is a tough one to move which is why the Sharks have yet to trade him, despite the Swede asking for a trade.

Just missing the top five are David Pastrnak, John Tavares and Drew Doughty.

