The ongoing NHL season has witnessed remarkable performances from players across the league, with standout talents showcasing their skills in various aspects of the game.

While goals, assists, and points often dominate discussions, there's another intriguing aspect that has caught the attention of fans and analysts – penalty minutes.

That said, let's take a look into the top NHL players who are leading this season in penalty minutes.

Top 5 NHL players leading 2023-24 season in penalty minutes

#5. Evander Kane (NHL's Edmonton Oilers - Left Wing) and Max Domi (Toronto Maple Leafs - Center)

Tied at the fifth spot are Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers and Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs, both accumulating 46 penalty minutes each.

Kane, known for his offensive abilities, has contributed 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) in 22 games, playing an average of 18:25 TOI per game. While Domi has showcased playmaking skills with 12 assists in 22 games, maintaining a strong faceoff percentage of 54%.

#4. Arber Xhekaj (Montreal Canadiens - Defense)

Defensemen are not to be overlooked when it comes to penalty minutes, and Arber Xhekaj of the Montreal Canadiens is proving just that. With 47 penalty minutes in 17 games, Xhekaj brings a physical presence from the blue line.

His 14:44 TOI per game indicates that he is a significant contributor in various situations, including penalty kills.

#3. Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning - Left Wing)

Tanner Jeannot of the Tampa Bay Lightning has made a name for himself with his hard-nosed play and tenacity. In 25 games, he has racked up 48 penalty minutes, solidifying his position among the league leaders.

Despite a negative plus-minus rating, Jeannot's gritty style of play has endeared him to fans, and his 13:04 TOI per game showcases his importance to the Lightning.

#2. Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators - Left Wing)

Known for his physicality and scoring prowess, Brady Tkachuk of the NHL's Ottawa Senators has been making waves in penalty minutes this season. He has accumulated 50 penalty minutes in 19 games, showcasing his willingness to mix it up with opponents.

Beyond his penalty minutes, Tkachuk has been a scoring machine with 11 goals and 6 assists, playing an average of 19:31 TOI per game.

#1. Liam O'Brien (NHL's Arizona Coyotes - Center)

Liam O'Brien of the Arizona Coyotes has been a force to be reckoned with in the penalty box. With a total of 64 penalty minutes in 23 games, he has not only contributed to his team's physical presence, but has also found the scoresheet with 2 goals and 4 assists.

O'Brien's aggressive playing style has made him a key figure in penalty situations, and his average time on ice (TOI) of 09:55 highlights his importance to the team.